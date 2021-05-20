new, more complete and sporty finish

The Jaguar E-Pace, the British brand’s compact SUV, recently received an update to maintain its status in the market. Improved details like the equipment or its range of engines, which is more complete than ever. And if we focus on the first point, we see how new finishes arrive and with a more than interesting endowment. It is the case of Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition which stands at the top of the range and focuses on the exterior design.

As its name suggests, it is based on the well-known R-Dynamic finish, although it introduces a number of changes to gain visual appeal. Black is the main color, as it has a good number of details in Gloss Black. Some examples are the inserts on the front bumper, grille frame, window surrounds or brand logos. There are also some 19 inch wheels Satin Gray finish with red brake calipers for a contrasting point.

This finish is available with all the colors that were included in the E-Pace, including the new Ostuni White shade. The interior stands out for its highlevel of quality and technology, highlighting the Pivi Pro infotainment system. It has a 12.3-inch screen that acts as an on-board computer and a second 11.4-inch curved touch screen from which almost all functions are controlled. Includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus remote updates.

Other details that stand out from the equipment of the Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition is the air purification system with Nanoe technology to eliminate particles, avoiding allergies and unpleasant odors. In addition, it includes the Meridian Audio Sound system and comes standard with the Configurable Dynamics, to adapt driving to taste by modifying parameters such as engine response, gearbox, steering feel or suspension setting.

This Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition is available with a engine range Very complete. On the diesel side, there is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 163 hp that can go with manual or automatic transmission (it is Mild Hybrid and all-wheel drive in the second case), which also has a 204 hp automatic version, Mild Hybrid and with AWD. On the part of gasoline, appears the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, always MHEV, automatic and with all-wheel drive. It is available with 200, 249 or 300 hp. The top of the range will be the P300e plug-in hybrid.

Photo gallery:

Photos