Capcom recently announced its plans to release the fourth major update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. However, the study has just changed its plans due to the impact the coronavirus has had on its workflow.

Unfortunately, this means that the next update to the game, which will include Alatreon, was delayed due to the pandemic. The new releases were to be released sometime in May, but now do not have a fixed release date.

COVID-19 impacted the new content of Monster Hunter World

The next update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has been delayed indefinitely, so Capcom has not yet confirmed a new date for its release on all platforms.

The company confirmed that the coronavirus has had a major impact on its work rate, so the fourth update is not yet ready. Capcom revealed that voice performances in Spanish, Italian and French were affected.

The studio will now replace them with simpler recordings, making it easier to release the update later. The team in charge of the game apologized to the players for the inconvenience.

They also asked all fans for patience, as the additional wait will be worth it. Capcom promised that it will confirm a new release date when everything is ready. Here we will have all the information about it.

Attention Hunters, we have an important message about the development of future Title Updates for #Iceborne. pic.twitter.com/WZiEleTyTv – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2020

Despite the above, there is new content that will reach the title in the coming days. Capcom updated its roadmap and confirmed that the Spring Blossom Festival will conclude on May 7. Starting May 1, players will be able to face the Arch-Tempered Namielle, as well as enjoy various temporary missions.

In addition, the community will be able to find new equipment for their characters. All of this will keep the players busy and prepare them for the future arrival of Alatreon and new team related to the Ancient Dragon.

Monster Hunter World is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Here you will find all the news about him.

