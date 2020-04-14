New qualifying matches for Money In The Bank during the upcoming WWE RAW show

Despite the complex situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that WWE recently announced that it would continue with its programming, and that would imply with the plans of the next pay-per-view, WWE Money In The Bank.

During the last episode of WWE RAW, We have already seen the first three qualifying matches for the women’s match of Money In The Bank. And on the other hand, last week in the blue mark of WWE SmackDown It was announced that for the next show there would be more matches to determine more applicants. At the same time that all this has been carried out, new contests have also been unveiled, which are for the combat of MITB male.

The first one involves Rey Mysterio and Buddy Murphy, the second to Aleister Black and Austin Theory and the last one Apollo Crews and MVP.

Next, we leave you a tweet with the match cards of the battles:

💥Three qualifying matches for the Money In The Bank match announced for next week in #WWERaw MysRey Mysterio vs Murphy

IsterAleister Black vs Austin Theory

PolApollo Crews vs MVP 🔥Three cool and non-repetitive bouts. I like how they have approached the truth. pic.twitter.com/U2HINFyv1v – Karl Argila (@argilacarlos) April 14, 2020

Slowly WWE is building its way to MITB and the participants of each one of their combats are determined.

Who would you like to see this year with the briefcase in WWE? Do you think this year’s winners will successfully redeem it?

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!