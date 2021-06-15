New Model S Plaid 2021, Tesla’s fastest car

The Tesla Model S Plaid will be the fastest version in the range, accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds. Now on sale for 129,990 euros.

Tesla Model S Plaid 2021, the fastest production Tesla of the moment.

The Tesla Model S receive a interesting face lift in this 2021, with changes that affect practically the entire range. Perhaps the most striking is in the inside where, in the first unveiled photos, we see how the large dashboard display becomes horizontal (17 inches in size) and how the steering wheel becomes in the purest style of racing cars, without having a closed ring at the top.

As for mechanical versions refers, the new Tesla Model S it is already advertised in Spain in two options: the call as Great Autonomy, with 670 hp, a range of 663 km and a starting price of 89,990 euros; and the new version Plaid, which happens to become the faster tesla variant.

The new Tesla Model S Plaid announces 1,020 horsepower and one autonomy of 628 kilometers, according to the North American homologation cycle. Provided with three electric motors, is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds and to reach the 322 km / h top speed.

This is what the interior of the renewed Tesla Model S 2021 looks like.

“We have to show that an electric car is the best car,” he said. Elon musk, CEO of Tesla, during the Model S Plaid presentation event. As you can see in the following videoSome lucky ones have already been able to experience from the inside how is the gross acceleration of the North American electric saloon and, incidentally, see that it mounts the aforementioned sports steering wheel. Musk has also said that the first 25 units will be delivered already.

First ride inside the new Tesla Model S Plaid.

The arrival of new Tesla Model S Plaid comes in the middle of some other controversy on the mark of the famous Elon Musk. Apart from the delays in deliveriesIt has mainly been criticized for the price increase of $ 10,000 (about 8,250 euros) almost at the last minute that this version has received. And secondly, by the announcement that, finally, Plaid + version will not arrive, which had been announcing 1,100 CV and a range of 840 km. “It is not necessary,” Musk said.

The new Tesla Model S Plaid, with its 1,020 hp behind it, It is already announced on the Tesla commercial website in Spain at a price of 129,990 euros.