Mobvoi is best known for its line of smart watches with Wear OS, the TicWatchs that we have already seen arrive on the national market on several occasions. Well-built and well-performing watches at a fairly affordable price considering the market situation, and it seems that with the new headphones that he has presented will follow the same strategy.

The Mobvoi TicPods ANC They are already a reality and have arrived offering competitive features at a rather striking price for headphones of this level: 89.99 euros in Europe. Spain included, of course. Let’s see what they have to offer us in addition to the active noise cancellation that is already sewn to their name.

This is the Mobvoi ANC TicPods

As in other headphones of this style that we have been seeing for months on the market, the active noise cancellation of the TicPods ANC can be deactivated whenever we want, and we can also choose between the ANC and the option of capture external sounds with its Sound-Passthrough, or SPM mode. A mode that uses the microphones of the headphones to amplify the sounds around us and make them combine with the audio that we are listening to at all times.

The audio modes are changed with a light press on the button incorporated in them, which are built with silicone reinforcement and promise high-definition sound even during voice calls. Mobvoi ANC TicPods arrive supporting Bluetooth 5.0 and, according to the brand, they can be used independently, gathering them whenever we want at the time of reconnection to our device.

Regarding autonomy, Mobvoi speaks of a duration of between 3.5 and 5 hours when we are listening to music and making phone calls. The autonomy (around 4.5 hours on average) increases to 5 hours if we disconnect the active noise cancellation. But if we need even more hours of autonomy, the ANC TicPodcs also have their own box with extra battery for us to charge them on the move. The box offers us approximately two and a half charges for both headphones, taking total autonomy to a maximum of 21 hours.

As we have said before, the TicPods ANC arrive with silicone reinforcements and are really light. The brand talks about a weight of 5 grams for each of the headphones. The headphones are currently in the reservation phase on their website with a 10% discount. On June 10 they will be available in more stores including Amazon, and with a purchase price of 89.99 euros in Europe.

