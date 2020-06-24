There was a lot of anticipation with today’s new Pokémon Presents … After the various announcements last week (Pokémon Café Mix, New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon GO …), The Pokémon Company He still had a big surprise in store for us that they wanted to show the world in a separate event. Many uncertainties, doubts and theories that have appeared these days, to end up being something totally unexpected. The Pokémon world is fully introduced to the MOBA universe with Pokémon UNITE, developed by Tencent and TiMi Studios.

Pokémon UNITE

If the franchise had so far encouraged players to swap and fight with each other, now is the time for them to come together and cooperate. The Chinese giant Tencent and TiMi Studios (developer behind other MOBAs like Arena of Valor) are in charge of bringing us Pokémon UNITE, a new MOBA based on the pocket monsters franchise coming to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch in the future. This new title will bring cross platform game, so that Nintendo Switch and smartphone players will be able to fight together (as they have shown in their gameplay).

The base seems to be the usual in this type of game: each player (from one team of 5) Control a Pokémon on a map with several streets to fight the rival team. As they level up, Pokémon can evolve and learn new moves (which are the classic moves in the series), plus new UNITE moves exclusive to this game. However, the ultimate goal is not the usual one of « racking up wins. » Our goal in Pokémon UNITE is defeat and capture so many wild Pokémon as we can and deposit them in the markers of the opposite team to accumulate points. But be careful, since if they attack us while we are depositing Pokémon, they interrupt us and we will have to start again.

For now, the confirmed playable Pokémon are Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Pikachu, Snorlax, Clefable, Machamp, Gengar, Lucario and Talonflame. Since a lot of information is still missing (such as the possible release date), there may still be new characters to be confirmed, in addition to other possible game modes. We will keep you informed of new information shared by The Pokémon Company about Pokémon UNITE.

