New Mitsubishi Airtrek leaked, China electric SUV unveiled

At Discover! This is how the new Mitsubishi Airtrek has been leaked, the electric SUV developed by the brand of the three diamonds that will be sold by its partner GAC in China. A model with a very Japanese design on the outside and avant-garde on the inside.

Just a few days ago the Japanese firm, and its partner in China, showed the teasers of the new Mitsubishi Airtrek, an electric SUV that It will be sold in the Asian country from the end of the year, under the umbrella of GAC. In the preview we could only see the exterior, dressed in a special camouflage, a second skin that revealed the design of the new Mitsubishi model.

Now, the production model has been leaked completely naked. The new model will join the electric car market with a very Japanese design, which continues the same avant-garde line of the “Dynamic Shield” style. The LED headlights are presented divided into sections, daytime running light arranged horizontally along the edge of the bonnet, while the intersection and road are on a lower level with an inverted “L” shape.

The Mitsubishi Airtrek, an electric SUV for China with a very attractive design

The Mitsubishi Airtrek, the electric SUV that will not arrive in Europe

For now, its measurements are unknown but the proportions are very compact, highlighting slightly square wheel arches that house very aerodynamic rims, and the rear-view mirrors anchored in the doors reinforcing the sporty aesthetic. In addition, stylists have implemented the floating effect on the ceiling. From behind, the new Mitsubishi Airtrek features some attractive ‘Y’ shaped pilots.

For the first time, we can also peek into its sophisticated interior, as the manufacturer did not show it in the teaser concept. The dashboard has a large digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen in the center console, along with an elevated floating transmission tunnel with a circular drive.

In just a few days we will know all the details, although Chinese sources point out that the new Airtrek will be sold with a rear electric motor that will yield a maximum power of 135 kW, a figure equivalent to 183 hp. A single power level and two battery capacity levels to offer between 500 and 650 kilometers.

The interior of the new Mitsubishi Airtrek offers a very sophisticated image