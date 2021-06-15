New mitochondrial functions in human memory

Mitochondria are known as the ‘power plants’ of the cell because they produce most of the energy in the form of ATP (the fundamental nucleotide for obtaining cellular energy).

However, in recent years other functions of the mitochondria are being revealed as essential ‘signaling organelles’ for cells or the organism; for example, the control of cell proliferation or death, the immune response or adaptation to stressful situations.

These functions take place thanks to certain ‘signals’ that emanate from the mitochondria to communicate with the rest of the cell or tissues, to execute coordinated responses that allow successfully coping with adaptation to changing physiological situations.

That is why mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to a large number of diseases and conditions, from typical mitochondrial pathologies to physiological aging of organisms, cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases.

Inhibition of the enzyme ATP synthase in neuronal mitochondria promotes the production of reactive oxygen species necessary to stimulate synaptic transmission and consolidate memory. This is demonstrated by a work published in PLoS Biology, led by the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM).

Now, scientists from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain have shown (using mouse models where the expression of the ATP5IF1 gene in neurons has been canceled or increased) that increasing the dose of the IF1 protein further inhibits the enzyme Mitochondrial ATP synthase, which promotes increased production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) that stimulate synaptic transmission and memory.

IF1 (in green) inhibits the activity of mitochondrial ATP synthase (in blue), promoting the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in neurons. The increased production of ROS stimulates synaptic transmission between major hippocampal neurons by promoting the activation of the ERK 1/2 kinase (extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2) and promotes memory. (Image: UAM)

These results have been published in the academic journal PLoS Biology, under the title “Generation of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species is controlled by ATPase inhibitory factor 1 and regulates cognition”.

The results lay the groundwork to delve into the role that the IF1 / ATP synthase axis plays in complex brain functions such as learning.

What has been discovered will also allow the study of new therapeutic approaches to treat diseases that cause cognitive problems that have a mitochondrial component.

The work was led by the group of Professor José M. Cuezva; group attached to the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBMSO), the CIBER for Rare Diseases (CIBERER-ISCIII) and the Hospital 12 de Octubre Research Institute (i + 12-UAM), and which contributes to the understanding of mitochondrial activity as a signaling center in memory and learning.

IF1 is a protein that inhibits the activity of ATP synthase, which is the main mitochondrial enzyme that produces ATP. However, neurons in the human and mouse brain are the cells with the highest content of the IF1 protein.

“For many years it has been thought that IF1 is only capable of inhibiting the hydrolytic activity of ATP synthase in pathological situations”, explains Dr. Pau B. Esparza Moltó, researcher at the UAM and first signatory of the study.

“However,” he adds, “with this work, where we have generated the first mice that lack or overexpress IF1 in neurons, we have shown that IF1 plays a fundamental role as a regulator of ATP synthase activity under physiological conditions and, therefore, as key regulator of mitochondrial activity and ROS signaling ”.

Together with other scientists from the CBMSO, the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute of Barcelona and the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom), the team used a multidisciplinary approach to identify the cellular processes that are controlled by IF1.

Thus, they managed to demonstrate that IF1 is key to synaptic transmission and learning, since its silencing affects memory, while memory and synaptic transmission are increased with IF1 overexpression.

“We show that the IF1 dose in neurons controls ROS production, and that ROS regulate memory, by activating signaling pathways involved in synaptic function,” explains Esparza Moltó.

“In summary, using genetic tools to regulate mitochondrial ATP synthase activity in neurons in vivo, we have discovered that the IF1 / ATP synthase axis is key to the control of mitochondrial function, synaptic activity and memory”, concludes the researcher, who is currently doing a postdoctoral stay at the Salk Institute of California in the United States. (Source: UAM)