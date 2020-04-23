In the midst of so many uncertainties in the world economic scenario due to COVID-19, one of the companies in the Asperbras Group goes against the strength of bad news. On May 1, the day on which Labor Day is celebrated, the industrial plant of the new Bonolat unit, in Penápolis, São Paulo, begins to run. “This is not a grand opening. We decided to start producing in advance in order to carry out the operational and machinery adjustments and gradually encourage the economy of the region”, says José Roberto Colnaghi, chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Asperbras.

In this first moment, it will direct its efforts towards the production of long life milk, in high demand in the country. Once this stage is consolidated, the administrative and productive processes will be reassessed in order to start the production of powdered milk.

Despite anticipating the start of activities, the Asperbras Group has no forecast for the official inauguration of the new plant. According to José Roberto Colnaghi, all these measures are being taken so that the event can happen when the country has already overcome the coronavirus crisis and is experiencing a scenario of greater stability. In the future, the company will expand production, generating new jobs in several sectors and, consequently, changing the economic profile of Penápolis (SP) and region. “Our intention is to inject breath into the economy, meet the demand for milk and motivate the milk production chain,” guarantees the businessman.

Community aid

In addition to the early start of activities to adjust machinery and encourage the local economy, Bonolat is preparing for solidarity action in order to help those in need during the crisis generated by the coronavirus. The industry will donate 8,000 bags, each containing 3 liters of milk, to families in several neighborhoods around the municipality of Penápolis (SP).

“This donation is a way of helping the community that has always welcomed us”, explains José Roberto Colnaghi.

Economic impact

The pandemic that hit all countries directly impacted the world economy and will impose a great challenge on all governments to resume activities. Due to the restrictions on social interaction, almost all sectors are being affected economically. Only those essential to the population, such as the dairy industry, are performing better.

“The food industry, agribusiness and health services will assist in the recovery of the Brazilian economy and Bonolat is already part of this movement,” says José Roberto Colnaghi.

Asperbras Group

The Group, by brothers Francisco and José Roberto Colnaghi, began its history with the talent and perseverance of father Francisco Colnaghi, who, in 1966, when he founded an agricultural implements company in Penápolis, a city in the interior of São Paulo, gave the start to the development of a business group based on a commitment to quality, full-time dedication and responsibility in providing services. Less than twenty years later, the company was already recognized throughout Brazil with the strategy of investing in the manufacture of PVC pipes and connections for agricultural irrigation, and since then, Asperbras has become one of the most important Brazilian business groups.

Today, Asperbras is also recognized for working in the areas of industrial engineering, management and assembly of industrial projects in various segments, in construction and real estate development, and in the food, agribusiness, mining and power generation sectors. The Group maintains its national and international corporate structures unrelated and independent, operating in almost all of Brazil and on three continents, Africa, Europe and South America. There are more than three thousand professionals working in programs, projects and works in the main segments of the economy worldwide. To serve water and sewage supply projects in the North and Northeast, Asperbras has two industrial plants, one in Bahia and the other in Rio Grande do Norte. In the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul it operates in the Agribusiness segment.

