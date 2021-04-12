New Midseason Trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier

With only two episodes remaining of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney +, today we get a new trailer full of spoilers

After the equator of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney + has revealed a new trailer that summarizes everything we have seen so far of the series and anticipates new images of the next chapter to arrive next Friday on the streaming platform.

The trailer emphasizes the difficult legacy of Captain America’s shield and what awaits Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and the Unflagged.

About the series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier explores the relationship between two favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, two strong characters who don’t always see eye to eye. The pair find themselves immersed in an unexpected mission that can happen too close to home, in a world full of intriguing characters where it is difficult to tell the good from the bad. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan head up this luxurious cast.

“I was lucky to have an absolutely incredible cast,” says director Kari Skogland. “On set, Anthony and Sebastian were true leaders. They knew how to create a relaxed atmosphere that fostered creativity. They are both thoughtful and intelligent actors who bring great depth to their characters ”.

Executive Producer Nate Moore adds: “The best thing about Anthony and Sebastian is that they get along in real life. I think the friendship and chemistry between them in real life is reflected on the screen. We love the idea of ​​Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes spending time together. See how these oil and water people bond and become friends in their own right regardless of their relationships with Steve Rogers. “

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Studios is directed by Kari Skogland as Malcom Spellman as a screenwriter. The series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino, and Danny Ramirez. The first four episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now available exclusively on Disney +.