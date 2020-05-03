© Provided by the Associated Press

In this photo provided by Patrick Sandoval, many people are seen lining up to enter a Walmart, in Gallup, New Mexico, on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Patrick Sandoval via AP)

SANTA FE, New Mexico, USA (AP) – A New Mexico city serving as a modern supply center on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation was in confinement over the weekend, under the surveillance of National Guard and state police officers, in order to discourage non-essential travel and trade in response to the increase in the spread of the new coronavirus.

This photograph provided by Patrick Sandoval shows several closed sections at a Walmart whose items are not essential and are not for sale to the public in the town of Gallup, New Mexico, on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Patrick Sandoval via AP)

After invoking provisions of the state’s Riot Control Act, the Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, ordered Gallup residents to stay home except in emergencies and closed entry and exit access points for non-essential travel. and vehicles with more than two people.

The restrictions were well received by local and state authorities who have seen the spread of COVID-19 infections in nursing homes and among homeless people, in addition to the overflow of intensive care units due to infections, a situation that has forced the transfer of patients to the city of Albuquerque.

Some visitors were surprised by the measures upon arrival, from the Navajo Nation, to stock up on supplies, finding entire sections of the Gallup Walmart closed because there were only sales of food and other essential items.

“They didn’t tell us on the radio or anything,” said Patrick Sandoval of Ganado, Arizona, who came looking for food, games, baby wipes and other items for his family and neighbors. “You only find out until you know that there are only essential items for sale.”

Despite the restrictions, lines of shoppers outside the Walmart stretched hundreds of meters on Friday. Store closings were ordered in accordance with emergency provisions that expire Monday noon but could be extended by decree of the governor.

Gallup is a center for basic household supplies, liquor sales and refilling of water containers for people living in remote areas in the Navajo Nation – often lacking pipes inside their homes – and for the Zuni indigenous community Town. The Navajo Nation has imposed nightly and weekend curfews on the reserve that encompasses parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

Fonseca contributed from Flagstaff, Arizona. Associated Press reporter Paul Davenport contributed to this report from Phoenix.