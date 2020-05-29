New energy policy will create unexpected conflicts with North American and European Union trading partners, experts agree

The new one energetic politics of the Mexican government, which limits the private generation of renewables, will generate unexpected conflicts with their Business partners North America and the European Union, according to several experts agree.

In addition to having already opened a judicial process with the demands presented by private companies, the Mexican government has sent a signal of concern to foreign investors in the midst of a global economic recession caused by COVID-19, they indicate.

Companies from countries with trade agreements with Mexico that have chapters for investor protection or Agreements for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments (APPRIs) can resort to federal courts, explained to . the international consultant Eduardo Solís.

Companies can also bring court cases “investor-state”In international panels under the new Mexico, United States and Canada Treaty (T-MEC), which takes effect on July 1.

“The treaty is seeking to give certainty to the investor and what has happened is anything but certainty,” argued Solís, of the Board of Directors of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

The economist referred to the agreements of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), published on April 29, and from the Ministry of Energy (Sener), dated May 15, which curbed electricity generation by renewable energy.

The government of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defended these rules by ensuring that they are necessary to defend the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) of the “looting” of private, especially foreigners.

But these changes affect Productive processes they generate at least 14 percent of GDP, according to the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), which calculates that 30 billion dollars in investment will be affected.

“It damages the current image a lot and will be reflected in the future of investments. We will see how this way of disincentivizing and inhibiting investment affects future investments, ”warned Solís.

Diplomatic friction

In addition to the T-MEC, an agreement to modernize the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mexico was announced last month (TLCUEM).

Although both agreements come after years of negotiations and offer an opportunity to Mexico at the time of COVID-19, the new electricity rules have already raised doubts about Canada and Europestressed Manuel Molano, general director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO).

“They complained about what this change of capital rules implies that companies from those countries had already allocated to Mexico for clean generation and that at this moment it is simply as if these resources had been thrown away,” he said.

The measures risk investments of about 450 million dollars from Canadian companies such as ATCO, Canadian Solar, Cubico Sustainable Investments and Northland Power, in addition to a thousand jobs, according to a letter signed by Graeme Clark, Canadian ambassador to Mexico.

For its part, the EU delegation in Mexico said that the Cenace rules “would negatively impact” 44 projects in 18 states, “which would put investments, including those of companies in the European Union, that exceed 6,000 at risk 400 million dollars ”.

The tension increases because, unlike the T-MEC, the TLCUEM has yet to be ratified and signed, an arduous process by the multinational nature of the European Union.

“A line was crossed, in treaties these situations are normally called concomitant expropriations, when the national government of a country changes the rules and damages investments in the free trade zone,” Molano described.

Investment uncertainty

These conflicts occur when Mexico registered an annual increase of just 1.7 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2020 until reaching 10,334 million dollars, according to the Ministry of Economy.

Although only 5.1 percent corresponds to generation of electric power, water and gasAnalysts have warned that changing the rules when there are already contracts scared away all types of investment.

To take advantage of the T-MEC and reactivate the economy, Mexico must correct these “bad signs” in renewables, he said. Carlos Serrano, BBVA chief economist.

“A recovery could come because Mexico could take part of the investment that China is taking, taking advantage of the new trade agreement,” the analyst predicted in a videoconference in which he stressed that renewables are six times cheaper than conventional ones.

He too Bank of Mexico revealed this week that the members of its Governing Board are “concerned” about the uncertainty generated by the new policy because “it affects the process of competition and free competition.”

With information from .