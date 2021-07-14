New method to obtain more efficient solar cells

The appearance of new improvements in the field of solar panels and especially in the field of perovskite solar cells does not cease. Adding to other advances presented in recent days, a pioneering use of a compound called subphthalocyanine now opens a new way to increase the efficiency of this new class of solar cells.

A research group from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ITQ), the Severo Ochoa center of excellence of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), all of these entities in Spain, has developed a new method that allows obtain more stable perovskites and improve their efficiency. Perovskites are a family of materials whose application in the manufacture of solar cells has revolutionized photovoltaic technology. This new method manages to introduce an organic compound that favors the use of solar radiation. In addition, it can be used to introduce other compounds that could improve their properties and increase the number of applications of these materials.

Perovskites take their name from the Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski. They are found in nature and can also be obtained in the laboratory. These materials have revolutionized the manufacture of solar cells (or cells) since, in a very short period of time, they have reached an efficiency that competes with current technology, based on silicon. Halogenated perovskites contain a halogen such as bromine or iodine in their structure, the production process is relatively simple, the material is cheap, and it is available in large quantities. Also, solar cells can be made on flexible substrates.

“However, these materials have some limitations, although the main one to solve would be stability,” says Pedro Atienzar, senior scientist of the CSIC at the ITQ. “We have developed a methodology that would allow us to select the most stable perovskites and at the same time improve their efficiency,” he says. To do this, they have successfully introduced an organic compound, called subphthalocyanine, into the perovskite structure. This compound works by favoring the use of visible light from solar radiation, improving the efficiency of perovskite.

The ITQ team has introduced a compound that favors the use of light from solar radiation. (Photo: ITQ-CSIC)

The multidisciplinary research group of the ITQ formed by Pedro Atienzar, Sonia Remiro, Hermenegildo García and Rocío García, has obtained a multidimensional perovskite (2D-3D) that allows the incorporation of the host molecule of subphthalocyanine between the sheets of the crystalline structure, conferring it to the material new properties. As a result, it is possible to increase the photoresponse of the solar cells, that is, a greater use of sunlight is achieved. In fact, the nanomaterial developed has been successfully implemented in photovoltaic devices, increasing the absorption of sunlight towards the visible region of the spectrum.

“As it is a novel proposal, it opens a new route to explore that offers unlimited possibilities to improve the efficiency of solar cells made with perovskites. This prompts us to continue our research, with special emphasis on the effect exerted by the different functional groups of the organic host molecule on the absorption of light and on the photo-response ”, says Sonia Remiro Buenamañana, researcher at the ITQ.

“It is a simple methodology, which in addition to improving the efficiency and stability in perovskites can be used to introduce other compounds that could, not only improve their properties, but also increase the number of applications of these materials,” summarizes Atienzar. Thus, in addition to its application in the field of solar cells, this method can expand the applications of perovskites in the development of LED devices or sensors, among others.

The results of the study have been published in the academic journal Dalton Transactions of the Royal Chemical Society of the United Kingdom, with the title “Expanding the photoresponse of multidimensional hybrid lead bromide perovskites into the visible region by incorporation of subphthalocyanine”. In addition, they have been featured on the back cover of the magazine on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. (Source: CSIC Comunitat Valenciana)