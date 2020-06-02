Windows 10 May 2020 Update came into the world with a long list of problems from day one. It is the main reason that the last system update does not come to you yet, simply your computer may be affected by any of them.

Feature update Windows 10 2004It started arriving on May 27 and is being blocked for a large number of computers due to compatibility problems, especially drivers, and now Windows Update has started showing a message indicating it.

Windows 10 May 2020 update is on the way

Although a week has passed since it was launched, not all teams have received it. Windows 10 May 2020 Update will only appear as available on your computer if you do a manual check for updates.

In which case two things can happen: you receive the update and you can install it at that moment, or you will find a new message indicating that your device is not ready for it and that you will see the update when it is available from the same page.

In addition to this they offer you a link to more information where you can see the list of known problems of the 2004 version, their current status in terms of permanent solution, and some temporary solutions.

It’s more evidence of how important it is not to try to force Windows 10 feature updates

Microsoft made the decision a year ago not to force automatic version updates anymore. And, now, to avoid chaos like the October 2018 Update, they are only offered to limited devices where it’s been tested the most and with no known issues.

Problems with every half-yearly update to Windows 10 have become the norm and not the exception. So again, we recommend against forcing the update, especially if you see this message in Windows Update that your computer is not ready. Doing it is take unnecessary risks of something breaking on your computer.

