All video game fans love it and we look forward to the latest title in our favorite saga. And if we accompany it with merchandising, it makes a perfect combo to enjoy 100%. And, who does not have an amiibo, figure, stuffed toy or an object related to video games at home to decorate our rooms? One of the sagas that has the most merchandising is Pokémon, and it is not for less, with more than 20 years of life and with millions of video games sold around the world, it is logical that there are thousands of objects related to the saga of pocket monsters. And after their latest success, Pokémon Sword and Shield, they were already taking time to get merchandise, right?

The Gigantamax Pokémon arrive

We have taken some time, but finally we can already say that there is official merchandise for Pokémon Sword and shield. And of course, it could not be other than with something characteristic of these games, the Pokémon Gigantamax. The official website for Pokémon Center has announced it, with different stuffed animals from Pokémon Gigantamax, among which are Pikachu, Eevee, Meowth, Charizard, Alcremie and Korviknight.

Apart from these teddies, illustrations, badges and something that we found very cool have also been announced, t-shirts inspired by fashion that coaches from the Galar region can wear.

All this will be available from May 2. However, the Pokémon Center itself has alerted the closure of its stores due to the State of Alarm that the Japanese country suffers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so surely fans who want to get these objects will have to wait for a little to be able to acquire them.

See also

Source

Related