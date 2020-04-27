Mercedes-Benz today introduced the new Sprinter Van Passenger 19 + 1. This is a major innovation in the van market, as the vehicle offers passengers entry through the front door. Continuing the new Sprinter line presented at the end of last year, this version brings more comfort, safety, power and robustness, in addition to several standard equipment. It is another step forward in offering new mobility solutions, one of the demands of today’s society.

New Mercedes Sprinter 19 + 1: passenger entry through the front door.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

With passengers entering through the front door, next to the driver, the van offers a free aisle to the bottom row of seats, allowing passengers to be seated more quickly. “With a capacity for 19 passengers, the Sprinter 19 + 1 is ideal for those looking for logistics optimization, comfort and technology”, says Jefferson Ferrarez, general manager of Vans at Mercedes-Benz. “With this product, we offer a new mobility solution, mainly for chartering and tourism.”

The Mercedes-Benz van can carry 19 passengers.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

In this way, the Sprinter 19 + 1 presents passengers with a new experience, including boarding, route and disembarkation. The vehicle features rear air conditioning with multidirectional diffusers, digital display for temperature control, sophisticated seats and a double luggage rack on the sides of the van. In addition, the version also features an internal height of over 1.8 m and USB-C ports in all rows.

The advantage of the front entrance is a wide corridor in the Sprinter’s cabin.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

The Mercedes Sprinter 19 + 1 has several standard equipment, such as Fatigue Assistant, Active Brake Assistant, more efficient air conditioning, electric steering, automatic pilot, Keyless Start, new compartments, ABA and USB-C input. Thus, the vehicle contains several technologies used today in Europe as standard items.

The seats have a 1-2 configuration, allowing individual or pair seats (left side).

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

Without restriction of movement in urban centers and with more agility in the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, this version of Sprinter offers an interesting solution for companies, entrepreneurs, fleet owners and freelancers who need to transport up to 19 people. This new version is equipped with the exclusive electronic adaptive ESP stability system, which keeps the vehicle stable even on sharp turns and high-speed emergency maneuvers, bringing more safety to the vehicle’s occupants.

Internal lighting system for passengers of the Mercedes Sprinter.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

The vehicle also has the Active Brake Assistant, exclusive technology from Mercedes-Benz that identifies static and mobile objects on the road, in addition to pedestrians and cyclists. When Sprinter approaches the vehicle ahead, the system emits warning signals to the driver (visual and audible) so that he slows down and avoids a possible collision. If the driver does not react to the warning signs, the system slows down the vehicle and initiates emergency braking in an autonomous manner, reaching the total stop, if necessary. This reduces the risk of collisions or lessens their consequences, offering greater safety. In addition to reducing the risk of accidents, the system increases the availability of the vehicle, optimizing the transport operation.

The driver has exclusive safety technology in the van segment.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

The Fatigue Assistant, another Mercedes-Benz exclusive technology in the light commercial vehicle segment in Brazil, is a security system capable of recognizing typical signs of drowsiness and loss of attention, indicating to the driver, through audible and visual alerts, the need to take a break. The system can be deactivated and reactivated again as soon as the driver shuts off and starts the engine, in addition to being active at approximately a speed of 50 km / h.

Mercedes-Benz will also make available, as of July this year, mirroring for smartphones, MBUX multimedia center, multifunctional steering wheel and reverse camera as options. The Sprinter Van Passenger 19 + 1 is already on sale at the brand’s dealers in a single version, with six color variations, for R $ 222,894 in the two solid colors and for R $ 225,749 in the four metallic colors.

The driver has an exclusive entrance, on the left side of the Sprinter.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

