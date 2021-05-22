New Mercedes-Maybach S 680, the pinnacle of German luxury arrives with a V12 engine

Let’s imagine you’re looking for a high-performance saloon brimming with opulence and luxury. There are options on the market, such as the Bentley Flying Spur or the Rolls-Royce Ghost. However, although you are looking for the benefits of any of them, let’s say you are looking for something more moderate in terms of price. If this is your case, Mercedes-Benz is there to help you. Well, rather Mercedes-maybach with your new S 680 4Matic 2021.

Designed to be even more unique than the standard S-Class, the S 680 has a motor V12 from 6.0 liters doubly turbocharged – partially built by hand – that generates 630 hp Y 1,001 Nm. Because, for some, reading “V8 biturbo” can be an offense, which is what it puts on the front fenders of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580. In the new and latest iteration of the German manufacturer’s V12 engine (M279) there is a box of nine-ratio shifting that sends all power to all four wheels through the system 4Matic.

Consequently, it marks a 0-100 km / h race in 4.4 seconds and, strangely, the top speed is limited to 210 km / h instead of the usual 250 km / h. As such, the “archaic” dinosaur juice burner block will predominate over the rear axle, as 69% of the torque goes to the rear wheels. This massive saloon also features rear axle steering (4.5 to 10 degrees) to facilitate maneuvering in tighter spaces, as well as to increase stability at high speeds.

Since it is based on the S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic contains some of the most advanced technologies available today. We can highlight, for example, the active noise compensation off the road in conjunction with Burmester’s 4D surround sound system (works like noise-canceling headphones to make the cabin even quieter), or the MBUX infotainment system, which is also featured on the rear seats via two 11.6-inch screens.

Napa leather adorns the cabin, including two very soft cushions for the rear passenger seats in a diamond pattern. Mercedes-Maybach has even been inspired by one of the pages of the “editorial line” of Rolls-Royce to assemble electronically controlled gatesIn other words, they open and close without having to make any effort as a commoner would. Other subtleties include a quadruple climate control, front and rear charging bases for smartphones, a second row of active multi-contour seats and an ambient lighting system with up to 64 colors (even available at the same time).

However, Mercedes-Maybach has not neglected the driver. Up front we can see the same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.8-inch infotainment system as a mundane S-Class, but both are surrounded by better-quality wood trim, more upholstery. plush and a carpet that is more pleasant to the touch. Thanks to a partially autonomous driving mode –Since the second half of 2021–, the driver will be able to be at the controls more relaxed.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 tech festival continues with the in-house assistant MBUX, a system that uses a series of cameras mounted on the roof of the passenger compartment. to recognize eye movements, hand gestures and body language of passengers on board to perform certain functions. For example, in the event that a passenger in the rear seat does not reach the seat belt, the system is able to “read” the movement and will automatically extend the belt to their hands.

Cosmetic overhauls on the Stuttgart-based company’s S-Class include a redesigned front grille, a new front bumper, redesigned LED taillights, and a rear-end made up with a slimmer diffuser and a dubious dual tailpipe that exudes the glorious heart gases V12. As an optional extra, customers can also request the two-tone paint scheme characteristic of cars with the Maybach surname, which marks the color separation on the waistband of the saloon.

And like the model it replaces, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be available exclusively as an extended wheelbase saloon. However, despite sharing the same basic fundamentals as the source model, it is 18 centimeters longer than the equivalent Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The company states that this gives second row passengers some extra room to stretch their legs. Of course, the customization alternatives will be almost endless to make each S 680 a special model.

The signature of the three-pointed star does not mention the weight of the vehicle and fuel consumptionAlthough we doubt that clients with this purchasing power are concerned about those things. Perhaps they will be interested in the starting price, which is also something that has not been officially revealed, but it is most likely halfway between a very well equipped S-Class and a Rolls-Royce Ghost (maybe hovering around 200,000 euros). The first units will be delivered to its customers in the first half of 2022.

