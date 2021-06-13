New Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon delayed launch to 2022

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon was scheduled to debut this summer, but the star brand has decided to delay its launch until 2022. Mercedes needs more time to finish fine-tuning the new mechanics, a powerful hybrid that will deliver maximum power of 390 CV.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon that summer will not come as the star’s brand had in its plans, so delays commercial launch until 2022 of this first sports version of the two that will be available in the Mercedes C-Class range.

Mercedes-AMG technicians need more time to finish fine-tuning the new specifications and components of the sophisticated hybrid that have been shipped in the Mercedes sports saloon, a system that we will also see in the equivalent version of the C-Class Estate. The new model mounts the powerful engine of 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 48-volt technology, which is found in different versions of the range, but adds a new component: a larger, more electric turbocharger.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon 2022 features perforated brakes front and rear

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC 2022 will debut the electric turbo

The system has a MGU-H control unit inherited from the brand’s technology in Formula 1, so the turbo is capable of turning at a maximum of 170,000 rpm. A solution that will offer a maximum power of 390 hp. The “overboost” function will last for about 30 seconds, offering an extra 20 hp generated by the 48-volt starter.

Mercedes is working on fine-tuning the operation of the electric turbo, which will eliminate delays from this mechanical component by maintaining boost pressure permanently and without falls, even lifting the accelerator pedal. The new electric turbo is a Garrett development, a system that is the first of its category and that Mercedes wants to tie well to avoid surprises.

Prototypes continue to appear in spy photos, loaded with camouflage that prevent the most sporty design from being seen. The front will feature the Pan-American grill, along with a bumper with large air intakes, and four round exhausts at the rear. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon 2022 will feature 4MATIC all-wheel drive and with a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

The four exhausts at the rear of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon 2022 attract attention