It didn’t take long for Terry McGinnis to prove himself worthy of being Batman’s successor, but fans of his always wanted to see what Nightwing’s future was in ‘Batman Beyond.’

Dick Grayson’s fate has been an unavoidable question, posed from the beginning of the animated series., with an aging Bruce Wayne forced to retire as Batman, and choosing a successor as a mentor for the role.

It goes without saying that Dick, the old Robin and later Nightwing, had chosen not to take the mantle of Batman, but the cartoon never gave a clear and canonical explanation.

But the comics recently showed Nightwing’s future in ‘Batman Beyond’ and how the hero took a different path, until his daughter Elainna found herself in danger, forcing her beloved father to dress up and start fighting as the vigilante once again. .

‘Batman Beyond # 25’ with Dick Grayson returning to Gotham City, having left the city to become the mayor of Blüdhaven, his self-proclaimed territory, first as Nightwing, and now as an elected official.

It goes without saying that Dick’s return to Gotham City forced him into combat, but it was clear that he did so as a private citizen, actively resisting returning to the fight against crime.

At least until the last arc of history in ‘Batman Beyond # 40’, when a squad attacks Wayne Manor, only to be eliminated by an unknown man on a high-speed cycle in the sky, wearing a very familiar body suit.

The perfectly timed arrival and swift defeat of the thugs is exactly what fans expected.

Terry’s younger brother may not know who this mystery man is, but Bruce and Barbara Gordon Yes, long before he takes off his helmet to confirm that Dick Grayson has not missed practice.

Well, technically, he first fights alongside the mysterious new Batwoman, not realizing that it is his daughter Elainna who has taken over the family business without his knowledge.

Batwoman Beyond, Batman Beyond, and Nightwing are together at last, but the future of the Graysons is unclearBut this is a team that fans will never forget.