Chiche Gelblung

Journalist Samuel Chiche Gelblung He remains hospitalized in the Los Arcos Sanatorium, in the Palermo neighborhood, where he was admitted urgently on Wednesday morning. The journalist arrived unbalanced and with a high fever picture. Since then, he has been in the intensive care room.

On Thursday morning, the medical institution provided a new medical report informing that the driver has a infection in one of his legs. It also indicates that they performed an electrocardiogram and an MRI and that both gave positive results. « It is stable within the delicate health picture », ensures the statement.

In the last hours of Wednesday, it was officially revealed that Chiche Gelblung has « A picture of sepsis and pneumonia ». In addition, they ruled out the versions that circulated on a CVA, adding that the coronavoris test was negative. On the other hand, they detailed that the journalist is being « Administering necessary to fight the infection and that they are giving effect ». And they rowed that « Painting is critical ».

DEVELOPING NEWS.

I KEPT READING

Pachu Peña tested negative for coronavirus: « I am still isolated, but calmer »

Barby Silenzi was questioned on social networks for publishing a video of her daughter with her grandmother in full quarantine

Lizy Tagliani’s response to those who criticized her for the contagions in “The fair price”