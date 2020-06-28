The next NXT special, Great American Bash, to be held on July 1 and 8, has just seen a new fight added to its card. This time the match will pit Timothy Thatcher against Oney Lorcan.

One more match for NXT Great American Bash 2020

Timothy Thatcher will have a bout at the upcoming NXT event, Great American Bash as announced by WWE this afternoon.

The fighter that we have seen these last two weeks giving lessons on how to make submissions in the weekly NXT programs, will thus have the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities on the NXT ring. This will be the first time we will see Thatcher in the NXT ring since his victory over Matt Riddle.

Although we have seen these painful submissions executed by Thatcher, the fighter has had practically no time to find his rival, since Oney Lorcan has asked on Twitter to have a match against him.

YA I SEEN YOUR SUBMISSION SCHOOL VIDEOS AND YOU THINK YOURE TOUGH HOW ABOUT YOU TRY AND STRETCH ME TOUGH GUY GODS OF WRESTLING GIVE ME TIM THATCHER – ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) June 28, 2020

GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER – ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) June 28, 2020

William Regal didn’t take long respond to Lorcan to accept his request for a match against Thatcher.

You are nothing, if not excitable, Mr. @ONEYLORCAN. I’m pleased to say you will NOT need to take any further action as I’m granting you a match against Timothy Thatcher THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT. #NXTGAB https://t.co/V5xyh4sA1J – William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 28, 2020

The match between the two fighters will take place on the first day of the NXT Great American Bash, on July 1.

