new Marvel’s Avengers DLC with MCU costumes

If anyone thought that the game “Marvel’s Avengers” It was going to have little travel after all those disparate criticisms, and especially the number of active players declining radically, nothing could be further from the truth.

The DLC dedicated to Hawkeye and Future Imperfect just arrived recently, and they have announced a future DLC that will add Black Panther, plus a future expansion for Spider-Man is on the way. Now they announce another extension for the game: “Red Room Takeover”, which already advanced on the roadmap revealed a few days ago.

At the moment they have not said many details, but they do will launch this springThe theme will be the Red Room, the program dedicated to “creating” Black Widows, and even more interesting, it will finally add outfits for the game taken from the movies and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We will host the Red Room Takeover event this spring! Includes rewards like animated dog tags, outfits inspired by the Marve Cinematic UniverseHim, a deadly HARM room hacked by Yelena Belova and more secrets to unravel.

Given the appeal of those MCU-inspired costumes, they quickly clarified by another tweet that they would be outfits to be obtained solely through in-game purchase.

To clarify, Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired outfits will be available exclusively on the Marketplace for purchase with credits.

This would be the DLC planned for the game for this spring with “Tachyon Anomaly.” Starting in the summer, and onwards, “Cosmic Cube”, “Wasteland Patrol” and “War for Wakanda” are scheduled to arrive.