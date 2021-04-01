New maps of the solar magnetic field shed light on the Sun’s activity

The chromosphere is a region of the solar atmosphere that extends a few thousand kilometers between the relatively thin and cold photosphere (with temperatures of a few thousand degrees) and the extensive and extremely hot Crown (with temperatures above a million degrees).

Although the temperature of the chromosphere is one hundred times lower than that of the corona, it is nevertheless much denser and needs a lot more energy to sustain itself. Additionally, the energy required to heat the corona has to pass through the chromosphere, making it a crucial region for solving many of the key problems in solar and stellar physics.

One of the current scientific challenges is to understand how the violent activity of the solar atmosphere, which sometimes disturbs the Earth’s magnetosphere with serious consequences for our present technological world.

Layers of the Sun. / Mikel Rodríguez Hidalgo

In this context, the most extensive description that has been made of the longitudinal magnetic field of the Sun to date, using data from the suborbital space experiment CLASP2, provides results that support that the magnetic field of our star heats its upper atmosphere, driving solar activity.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, can help scientists map the magnetic field across the entire solar atmosphere as well as better understand how it channels energy into the Sun’s outer gaseous layers.

“It is impossible to understand the solar atmosphere if we cannot determine the chromosphere magnetic fields, especially in its outer layers, where the temperature of the plasma is of the order of ten thousand degrees and the magnetic forces dominate the structure and dynamics of the plasma ”, assures the co-author Javier Trujillo Good, CSIC professor at the IAC, where he is also the scientist in charge of the POLMAG group.

Using data from the CLASP2 suborbital space experiment, results are provided that support the Sun’s magnetic field heating its upper atmosphere, driving solar activity.

Theoretical research carried out by this group indicated that this objective can be achieved by observing the Polarization that various physical mechanisms produce in the ultraviolet radiation emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms and ionized magnesium in the solar chromosphere.

Since the Earth’s atmosphere absorbs ultraviolet radiation from the Sun, you have to go and observe it above 100 kilometers in height. With this in mind, an international consortium was created led by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the Japanese National Astronomical Observatory (NAOJ), the French Institute for Space Astrophysics and the IAC.

This team designed a series of space experiments that were approved by NASA as part of its rocket probe research program. Their names, Chromospheric Lyman-Alpha Spectro-Polarimeter (CLASP1, released in 2015) and Chromospheric LAyer Spectro-Polarimeter (CLASP2, released in 2019).

The study uses the CLASP2 data to analyze the intensity and circular polarization of the ultraviolet radiation emitted by the plasma of an active region of the solar atmosphere, in a spectral range with the lines of ionized magnesium and neutral manganese.

CLASP2 and Hinode data used in the study. The background is the image taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) satellite. / NAOJ, NASA, IAC, IAS

The circular polarization observed by CLASP2 is due to a physical phenomenon known as Zeeman effect, by which the radiation emitted by the atoms is polarized when they are in the presence of a magnetic field.

“The circular polarization signals in the magnesium lines are sensitive to the magnetic field in the middle and outer regions of the solar chromosphere, while the circular polarization in the manganese lines responds to magnetic fields in the deepest region of the chromosphere” , Explain German Pine Tanausú, one of the scientists of the POLMAG group and of the international team.

Observations from the Hinode and IRIS space telescopes were also used to carry out the study.

While CLASP2 made its observations, the Hinode space telescope it pointed simultaneously to the same active region of the solar disk. “This allowed obtaining information on the magnetic field in the photosphere from the polarization observed in spectral lines of neutral iron, which are in the visible range of the spectrum,” he says. Andrés Asensio Ramos, another of the IAC researchers who has participated in the project.

The team also achieved simultaneous observations with the IRIS space telescope (not designed to measure polarization), measuring the intensity of ultraviolet radiation with higher spatial resolution.

Launch of the CLASP2 experiment. / US Army Photo, White Sands Missile Range

The authors of this international research, coordinated by researcher Ryohko Ishikawa from NAOJ and Trujillo, have achieved mapping the magnetic field for the first time through the entire atmosphere of the active region observed by CLASP2, from the photosphere to the base of the crown.

The solar magnetic field has been mapped for the first time, from the thin, cold photosphere to the base of the vast, fiery corona.

“This mapping of the magnetic field at different heights in the solar atmosphere is of great scientific interest, as it will help to decipher the magnetic coupling between the different regions of the solar atmosphere,” he says. Ernest Alsina Ballester, a team researcher who has just joined the IAC after his first post-doctorate in Switzerland.

The results confirm and demonstrate that, in these regions of the solar atmosphere, the magnetic field lines of force they expand and flood the entire chromosphere before reaching the base of the crown.

Graph of the longitudinal component of the magnetic field in the photosphere and different layers of the chromosphere. / NAOJ, IAC, NASA / MSFC, IAS

Another important result of this research is that the magnetic field strength in the outermost layers of the chromosphere is strongly correlated with the intensity of radiation in the center of the spectral lines of magnesium and with the pressure of electrons in those same layers, which reveals the magnetic origin of heating from the outer regions of the solar atmosphere.

The CLASP experiments represent a milestone in Astrophysics for being the first time that the relatively weak polarization signals produced by various physical mechanisms in lines of the Sun’s ultraviolet spectrum have been observed.

According to the authors, the CLASP1 and CLASP2 space experiments represent a milestone in AstrophysicsThis is the first time that the relatively weak polarization signals produced by various physical mechanisms have been observed in lines of the Sun’s ultraviolet spectrum.

These observations have dramatically confirmed the theoretical predictions, validating quantum theory on the generation and transfer of polarized radiation that these scientists apply in their studies on the magnetic field of the solar chromosphere.

New experiment in 2022

The team just received the good news that NASA has selected their recent proposal to conduct a new space experiment over the next year, which will allow them to map the magnetic field in larger regions of the solar disk.

“Obviously, systematic observations of the intensity and polarization of the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation require a space telescope equipped with instruments like those of CLASP, since the few minutes of observation of a suborbital flight are not enough”, comments Trujillo.

The researchers are convinced that, thanks to what has been demonstrated with CLASP, this type of space telescope will soon become a reality, and that the physical interpretation of their spectropolarimetric observations will allow a better understanding of the magnetic activity in the outer regions of the Sun’s atmospheres. and other stars.

Reference:

R. Ishikawa et al. “Mapping solar magnetic fields from the photosphere to the base of the corona”. Science Advances, 2021.