New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with Enhanced M1 Chip Will Launch This Fall, According to a Leak | Technology

Apple would hold an event in the fall to unveil its new line of MacBook Pro, along with the surprise of an updated Mac mini.

The information that ensures that we will have a new line of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro to be launched or throughout this year is not new, but until now the dates had not coincided in this regard, some placing them for this summer and others for autumn.

The launch of the new MacBook Pro with M1X chip, an improved version of the current one, it could finally happen during the last quarter of the year, just at the gates of the Christmas campaign and in which Apple wants to have a great role. Along with these new Macbooks could be added a Mac mini, also with improved M1 chip.

This new information, via ., comes from the filter Dylandkt that you have already correctly predicted previous details about Apple’s unreleased products that have come true in the end. According to the leaker, those from Cupertino would present new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in late October or early November, with all-new look, reduced bezels and expanded connections, along with the improved processor.

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November. – Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

This supposed M1X chip, which would improve on the current one, claims that it would be an extension of the M1 that will contain more CPU cores, more GPU cores, support for multiple external monitors and higher power consumption.

iMac Pro will most likely not release at this event but you can definitely expect the Mac mini alongside the new Macbook Pro 14 and 16, all of which will contain the M1X. – Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

In addition to the new MacBook Pros, We will also have a new Mac mini that would also carry this supposed M1X chip. All of these new models, which would presumably be presented by those from Cupertino in the last quarter of the year, would replace the more expensive versions of these machines that are currently on sale.

It would be quite logical for Apple to seek to present this type of device before the end of the year, so as not to miss the moment of the Christmas campaign, where many units always scratch in sales, something essential to close the fiscal year with benefits at the end of March .