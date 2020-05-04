Apple has just introduced the new MacBook Pro 13 ‘(2020). A major renovation compared to its predecessor that brings this new computer closer to the already presented 16-inch MacBook Pro. Without a doubt, very good news for those of us who seek a powerful and manageable size computerLet’s see how the two computers are face to face. Beyond these differences, the new MacBook Pro is a great computer and at a very competitive price.

Specifications, similar but different

In the field of design, both computers are very similar except, of course, their size. Therefore we will focus the comparison on the specifications of both computers. The main innovations are found in the graphics cards with which the 16-inch MacBook Pro is compatible, as well as in the power of its processors that can reach up to eight cores.

MacBook Pro 13 ‘

MacBook Pro 16 ‘

screen

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2,560 by 1,600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch supporting millions of colors. 500 nit brightness. Wide color gamut (P3). True Tone technology.

16-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; Native resolution of 3,072 by 1,920 at 226 pixels per inch supporting millions of colors. 500 nit brightness. Wide color gamut (P3). True Tone technology. Refresh rates: 47.95 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 59.94 Hz, and 60 Hz.

Processor

8GHz quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i5 (up to 3.9GHz with Turbo Boost) and 128MB eDRAM.

Configurable with 1.7GHz quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 (up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost) and 128MB eDRAM

2.6 GHz six-core Intel Core i7 (up to 4.5 GHz with Turbo Boost) and 12 MB shared Tier 3 cache.

Configurable with 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 (up to 5GHz with Turbo Boost) and 16MB shared Tier 3 cache

Storage

256 GB SSD.

Configurable with 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB or 4 TB SSD.

512 GB SSD.

Configurable with 1, 2, 4 or 8 TB SSD.

Memory

8 or 16 GB of integrated 2.133 MHz LPDDR3 memory.

16 or 32 GB of on-board 3,733 MHz LPDDR4X memory.

16, 32 or 64 GB of 2,666 MHz integrated DDR4 memory.

Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645.

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and automatic graphics processor switcher.

Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Configurable with AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory or AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory.

Ports

Two or four Thunderbolt 3 (USB ‑ C) ports compatible with:

Load.

DisplayPort.

Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gb / s).

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s).

Headphones.

Thunderbolt 3.

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB ‑ C) ports compatible with:

Load.

DisplayPort.

Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gb / s).

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s).

Keyboard

66 keys, including 4 arrow keys arranged in an inverted T shape.

Touch Bar.

Touch ID sensor.

Ambient light sensor.

Force Touch trackpad.

66 keys, including 4 arrow keys arranged in an inverted T shape.

Touch Bar.

Touch ID sensor.

Ambient light sensor.

Force Touch trackpad.

Wireless connection

802.11ac wireless wifi connection.

Compatible with IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n standards.

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

802.11ac wireless wifi connection.

Compatible with IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n standards.

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

Frontal camera

720p FaceTime HD camera.

720p FaceTime HD camera.

Drums

Up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing.

Up to 10 hours of video playback on the Apple TV app.

Up to 30 days at rest.

Built-in 58.2 watt hour lithium polymer battery

61W USB ‑ C Power Adapter

Up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing.

Up to 11 hours of video playback on the Apple TV app.

Up to 30 days at rest.

Built-in 100 watt hour lithium polymer battery.

96W USB ‑ C Power Adapter

Audio

Stereo speakers with high dynamic range.

Wide stereo sound.

Dolby Atmos audio support.

Set of three microphones with directional beamforming technology.

3.5mm headphone jack.

Six high-fidelity loudspeaker system, including two force-canceling bass

Wide stereo sound.

Dolby Atmos audio support.

Set of three studio-quality microphones with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming technology.

3.5mm headphone jack.

Dimensions and weight

Height: 1.56 cm.

Width: 30.41 cm.

Depth: 21.24 cm.

Weight: 1.4 kg.

Height: 1.62 cm.

Width: 35.79 cm.

Depth: 24.59 cm.

Weight: 2 kg.

Price

From 1,499 euros.

From 2,699 euros.

The new MacBook Pro 13 ‘(2020) is, without a doubt, a great computer for which we seek a balance between power and portability thanks to its quality of screen, audio and microphones, as well as its processing power.

Without a doubt, with this renewal Apple presents us with one of the most interesting computers in terms of quality and price. A laptop that, with new features such as the new keyboard with a scissor mechanism or its double storage, has little to envy its older brother, the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

