On a day clearly marked by technology -Today Sony has announced the characteristics of its PlayStation 5, and Microsoft the date of its Xbox Series X-, Apple has also wanted to take advantage to make a presentation of new devices, such as the iPad Pro with double camera. Or your new MacBook Air, a reviewb of one of their best selling devices that has been redesigned and improved in power, space and quality. Let’s take a look at item by item:

MacBook Air 2020

Intel Iris Plus

Taking a first look inside, we see that the new Air model implements for the first time quad core processors, that provide more speed in daily use. The inclusion of the latest processors 1.2GHz 10-core quad-core Intel Core i7 (with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8 GHz) they achieve “twice as fast performance compared to the previous generation.”

The laptop also integrates the Intel Iris Plus graphics processor, which achieves graphics performance up to 80% more fluid, which translates to greater speed in the most demanding tasks, such as games or video editing. It helps to have double the SSD disk capacity, with the option of choosing how 256GB minimum storage and how maximum of up to 2 terabytes.

Magic Keyboard

One of its biggest new features, the MacBook Air debuts the Magic Keyboard, which was first incorporated into the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Its redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of travel allows you to write with comfort and stability, and the new inverted T-shaped arrangement It allows “to find the keys more easily, without having to look”.

Continuing with the look, the new Air presents a Unibody design made of 100% recycled aluminum, available in three finishes: oro, silver and space gray. The screen is a 13-inch Retina panel It offers four million pixels and millions of colors.

T2 Security and other functions

The MacBook Air comes with the T2 Security, orn second-generation silicon chip custom designed by Apple that Verify that the software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with, and offers real-time data encryption for all the information stored on the SSD.

In this way, the MacBook Air and any Mac with a T2 chip guarantee the security of the boot process and storage like no other laptop. Besides, T2 chip protects Touch ID informationSo customer data is safe when they unlock the Mac, type in a password, or shop online, among other things.

Other MacBook Air 2020 Features and Benefits

– A set of three microphones that capture the voice with higher quality in FaceTime calls.

– New Force Touch trackpad to control the cursor and navigate with Multi-Touch gestures with total precision.

– Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, upload, and video output through a single connector.

– Support for external monitors up to 6K

– Advanced speakers with wide, surround stereo sound

Price and date

The new MacBook Air will be available from € 1,199, and according to Apple, orders can be made from today on its website and in the Apple Store app. The MacBook Air will be on sale in stores starting next week, although we do not know if in Spain the situation with the Covid-19 will alter those plans or the company will keep you as is in the second week of quarantine.