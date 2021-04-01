New low-quality trailer for The Suicide Squad

This morning a new trailer for the film has hit the Internet “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”. A promo of more than two minutes that is far from the first official trailer that we saw a few days ago. Some materials seen there are recycled, but quite a few new scenes are added, to the point that almost all the characters have their little moment to “shine” and present their abilities to us, to a greater or lesser extent.

This trailer has been projected just before the movie “Godzilla vs Kong” that was released just last week in theaters, so the trailer is currently at low quality. It would be expected that it will be released at some point in an official and high quality way.

This trailer is interesting because it gives us glimpses of characters that were most neglected in the trailer we saw the other day – which raised the suspicion that they will be characters that possibly die quite soon within the film. So we get new glimpses of Weasel, for which Sean Gunn has lent his body to recreate it, to The Detachable Kid / Arm-Fall-Off Boy, the character played by Nathan Fillion and we even see him show off his skills; and even a quick shot of SolSoria, which was an absence from the previous trailer. However, we also have a lot more of Peacemaker, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, Rick Flag, Ratcatcher II and Harley Quinn, who seem to be the main protagonists of the film.

Another trailer in another player in case the previous one is down

The Suicide Squad trailer shown before Godzilla vs Kong !!! I screen recorded it on Instagram! I think I loved this more than the first trailer and that one had king shark ripping someone in half! from DCEUleaks











From writer / director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate criminals in the DC line. Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are found and where they would do anything to get out, even join the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X. Today’s mission? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them tightly and drop them (literally) on the island of Short Maltese, infested with enemies. Traversing a jungle teeming with adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad finds itself in a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government techs on their ears, tracking their every move. And as always, one misstep and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is going to bet, a good investment would be against them, all of them. Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio , Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis.

“The Suicide Squad” is one of many WB films that will have a simultaneous theatrical release and on HBO Max in the United States, set for 6th August. The film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release, before going on to theatrical exclusive.