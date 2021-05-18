New lovers in EXATLON USA?

Telemundo Viviana Michel is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

As the weeks of Exatlon USA progress, new rumors begin to emerge about possible connections between the participants. In most cases they are of deep friendship, but in others romances would have been born as a result of living together in extreme situations, something that happens a lot in competition.

The romances of Exatlon United States

Let’s see … In the fifth season there are already several stories that have aroused the suspicion of fans of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, first it was an alleged “Blue Romance” between two former Contestants: Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker, of whom It is unknown to this day if they would indeed be together or not.

On the other hand, the blue team apparently, during the fifth season, was quite infatuated as the fans also realized the deep connection that would exist between the recently eliminated, Karime Cabrera, and the reinforcement Horacio Gutierrez, so much so that when Karime turned out defeated in the duel for permanence, Gutierrez was very affected, which aroused all kinds of comments.

On this, Karime Cabrera, through a live session with her fans, assured that Horacio, very contrary to what the followers think, is united by a deep friendship, and that is why both said goodbye with that affection which sparked rumors from the fan community. This video courtesy of Movies MV further explains what would be happening:

But not all love comes from Team Contendientes. Apparently in the famous there would have also arisen an alleged romance, and it would deal with nothing more and nothing less than two of the strongest athletes of this season. Jeyvier Cintrón and “La Cazadora” Viviana Michell. According to different videos of expert channels on social networks, Cintrón would have had nice words in favor of Viviana, and always behaves very detailed with her, whether or not there is a possible new romance between them.

Let us remember that both Viviana Michell and Jeyvier Cintrón are constantly among the best athletes, always in the highest positions in the performance table. But this does not imply that they would have a relationship, in fact, many of the fans do not believe that there is any feeling beyond the camaraderie between them. A follower commented: “Don’t start speculating because Jeyvier had some nice words towards Vivi, quickly start with the gossip. He had a courtesy and said it with great respect, Jeyvier is a true gentleman, he expresses himself very well about all his teammates always. “

The reality is that at this stage of the competition, all athletes must be focused on their next plays because not only skill matters, but also strategy is vital to advance within the competition and reach the coveted grand final, in which we would meet, for the first time in the history of the program, the two winners, a man and a woman, who will win the title of the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

