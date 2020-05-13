Entrepreneurs in the Nigerian city of Lagos generally negotiate deals by drinking cognac or champagne. But it’s becoming more and more common to see groups around a steaming cup of coffee on Victoria Island, the exclusive business district. However, Nigerians still consume very little of this product. They prefer tea or cocoa. Both represent, according to forecasts, about 40% of spending on non-alcoholic beverages by 2023, says research company Fitch Solutions. In contrast, spending on coffee will be only 2.5%.

Ibrahim Samande, the owner of Mai Shayi Coffee, knows that anyone cannot indulge his whim, taking for example the highly regarded Jamaica Blue Mountain, the gourmet variety, but he believes the distinction and attractive spaces to enjoy a cup. , will make Nigeria’s population of 200 million people drink more coffee. Samande is part of a new type of businessmen who hope to take advantage of this product and who believe that wealthy citizens are going to promote a custom that could also stimulate the consumption of local crops. “This society has many aspirations,” he says, “and it is very easy for things to become fashionable.”

In a country where most people live on less than two dollars a day, almost all Nigerian coffee drinkers opt for bitter mugs from street vendors.

Consumption is increasing. The money he leaves in the country has practically tripled since 2010 to reach $ 29 million last year, according to Euromonitor. But it is still a nascent market. In Kenya, which has a quarter of Nigeria’s population, an additional $ 11 million was spent on this drink in 2019. Meanwhile, South Africa consumed six times as much coffee and spent nine times as much money. In Nigeria, where many people live on less than two dollars a day, almost all coffee drinkers opt for the bitter cups of street vendors for 100 naira, which is only a few euro cents. International chains have not yet penetrated significantly into the country, but there are some national ones. Nigerian Cafe Neo has several stores in Lagos, such as Happy Coffee.

Family matter

Samande, whose grandmother roasted her own beans with cardamom and ginger, believes that brewing coffee with imported Italian coffee makers, Japanese siphons, and American Chemex coffee makers can convince Nigerians to drink a higher-quality product. “I think there is room for us to enter that type of supply chain,” he says. He buys beans at Kim’s Coffee, a roaster about 1,000 kilometers north of Lagos. David Dayi, the founder of this supplier company, assures that the high demand caused them to roast three tons of locally grown coffee last year, triple that in 2017.

An employee checks freshly roasted beans during Kaldi Africa coffee in Lagos. Nyancho Nwanri .

Nasra Ali, a Kenyan woman who founded Lagos-based Kaldi Coffee Ltd in 2014, says it is difficult to attract Nigerians because they have only tasted bitter instant coffee. Raised on a farm in her home country, she focuses on selling high-quality grains and serving them properly, she says. So he buys them in the eastern state of Taraba. In addition, he trains waiters and sells grinders and machines. Its roasting capacity has gone from 10 tons in 2016 to 50 tons today. “Growth is gradual and constant every year,” he says. “More and more young Nigerians appreciate the benefits of coffee and the different ways of consuming it.”

You can follow PLANET FUTURE on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.

.