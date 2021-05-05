¿New love in Hoy Program ?, Raúl Araiza exhibits appointment in networks | Instagram

He even got romantic! Apparently Raúl Araiza will not stay alone for long, because the driver of the Today Program He revealed that he had a date and even shared a photograph of his partner in the cinema on social networks.

The Negrito he got romantic, to say of himself and was accompanied by a dear friend on his “Cuckoo Tuesday”. Raúl Araiza got out of the routine and went to enjoy a movie in good company and because of their faces, they had a lot of fun.

The driver of Today He shared on his official Instagram account a photograph where he and his companion show their teeth to the camera in the middle of the dark and a lot of popcorn. The actor of The soulless he finally got a break from his obligations.

Cuckoo Tuesday …. Cinema for us alone mmm romantic! @alexgouboy

What … laughs haha, wrote the famous next to the photograph.

The publication was shared 16 hours ago and exceeded more than 6 thousand reactions on the famous social network, the followers of Raúl Araiza Herrera they couldn’t resist commenting on the situation. Friends of the Negrito sent kisses to some and others indicated they would like to be with them in the middle of laughter.

This is a respite for the beloved son of Norma Herrera who is in an excellent moment in his artistic career, he is currently the main conductor of the Hoy Program, Members on the Air and has an important character in La Desalmada. In addition, he has a very attractive project on the horizon, a series of which his mother, Norma Herrera and his brother, Armando Araiza, will be part of.

In the midst of his abundant work and little free time, the question arises as to whether the television presenter would return to the side of his ex-partner María Amelia Aguilar, with whom he ended, according to both, due to lack of time to dedicate to the relationship in the middle of so many projects. However, apparently the love between the driver and the collaborator of the Hoy Program could still exist, so it would not be a surprise that at any moment they will resume their relationship.

But there is a factor against the psychologist, since the journalist Alex Kaffie has assured that a colleague of Araiza in the morning star of Televisa “wants everything with him” and will take advantage of the fact that she is now free to conquer him; the negative is that Kaffie said “the sin, but not the sinner”, it will be Raúl who discovers it.