New love ?, Chiquis Rivera in full entertainment with a man | Instagram

The singer Chiquis Rivera has once again given something to talk about. The daughter of Jenni Rivera It could have a new love and a photograph would back it up, since it was captured in full entertainment. The ex of Lorenzo Méndez appeared in I have talent, a lot of talent with a mini dress that lent itself to low instincts as it was inevitable that her partner, Don Cleto, would react to such an outfit.

Chiquis Rivera appeared in the forum in which she participates as a judge of the television program with a small black dress with a front closure and a yellow checkered raincoat, ankle boots and her hair in a ponytail complemented her outfit.

Janney Marin Rivera He flirted with his partner and couldn’t deny her beauty. In the photograph that the interpreter of Anímate y verás shared on Instagram, you can see the comedian holding the thigh of the composer while she hugs him, Don Cleto seems to be very focused on what he is seeing.

Along with this image, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image shared one more, in which he can be seen flirting for the camera with the mischievous outfit that makes her look spectacular.

The voluptuous star wrote a message in which she assured that Don Cleto can touch her … Tantito. The funny photograph of these characters was shared on the official Instagram account two days ago and has exceeded 110 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

The American personality has become an influencer with his more than 4 million followers on the social network, where he does not stop sharing his projects and some activities that he carries out in his day-to-day life.

Chiquis Rivera has shown in addition to being an interpreter of the Mexican Regional, like her mother Jenni Rivera, to also be a businesswoman. Niece of Lupillo rivera he does not stop to carry out new projects to the delight of his followers.

Recently the entire Rivera family had long tablecloths, this on the occasion of the premiere of the video for Motivos, by La Diva de la Banda. With this video, the family recreated the Great Lady and themselves by turning them into cartoons.

The music video broadly tells the story of Jenni and that it was not easy at all to get to fame; Besides highlighting that his family and his fans were always his motives and his support in the most difficult moments.

Jenni Rivera left at a complicated moment in her life in which Chiquis’s estrangement was more than evident. The singer was extremely upset with her daughter due to suspicions that her husband Esteban Loaiza had been unfaithful to her.

Much was said about whether or not Janney was innocent and it was ensured that there was a video that her mother saw that made the deception evident. However, a close friend of the interpreter assured that in said recording nothing was clear and there was nothing that would hold Chiquis Rivera responsible for what was pointed out to him.

Lorenzo’s ex always denied that there was anything more than a stepfather-stepdaughter relationship with Loaiza and was very sad about Jenni Rivera’s reaction, especially for having left her estranged.

According to Chiquis herself, after her mother’s departure, she contacted a medium to be able to speak with her and thus find peace. Jenni told her daughter that she knew she was innocent and that she should be calm, she asked her to tell the rest of the family that they should take good care of themselves and finally, the eldest daughter of the legend of Regional Mexican music found the peace that I was looking for.