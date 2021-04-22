New love? Chicharito would be divorcing for dating another | INSTAGRAM

As you read it, it turns out that an employee of a renowned hotel in Santa monica claims to have seen Chicharito Hernández enjoying a romantic encounter with a person who was not Sarah Kohan.

The sentimental life of footballer Javier Hernández He has been involved in a great controversy since it was known that he did not live in the company of his children and his wife, which is why as a result of this separation he has been the subject of all kinds of rumors and comments.

And as if that were not enough, this estrangement with his still wife has not only brought strong rumors from infidelity, indirect in social networks and the estrangement of their children; now it is said that the Mexican is already premiering a new romance, as they claim he has been seen repeatedly with a young woman.

But this would not be all, even some people say that the renowned soccer player would already be divorcing the mother of his children to be able to enjoy his new love, the American writer and blogger, by name Caitlyn Chase.

According to information published by the account of Instagram From an entertainment media outlet, since last February the footballer and the Australian model began the divorce process, although until now neither party has confirmed or denied anything in this regard.

Added to this are messages that the same account published, in which an alleged employee of a hotel in Santa Monica County claimed to have seen the couple enjoying a few days together staying there, however, there is no evidence graph of the fact, until now.

In the aforementioned images, a conversation is shown with the informant who revealed that the player and who is allegedly his new girlfriend have maintained their relationship in total discretion, until Javier is formally divorced.

Therefore, in a concise message, the informant affirms that Kohan and Hernández are still together, but keeping it a secret until the divorce happens, in addition, the alleged informant gave some details of the romantic meeting between these alleged new lovebirds.

“They were together in a private cabin, on the roof. Isolated, just the two of them, “added the worker, who also stressed that Hernández took care of all the expenses and although they left in separate cars, they headed to the same address.

It should be noted that, as we already mentioned in previous paragraphs, although it is publicly known that the model and the renowned footballer are living separately, until now neither of them has confirmed that they are divorcing, as stated by various media.

In fact, the latest news in this case had been the statement that the Australian, even Hernández’s wife, asked in the most attentive way to the international media to leave her alone and give her space, because literally what is happening inside their family nucleus does not concern them at all.

On the other hand, in the same way, there is no trace that those involved in the new rumor have any kind of interaction on social networks, nor do they even follow each other, although we know that this does not really matter, however, it is what we have to report to you so far.