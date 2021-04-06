New loss due to COVID-19 in Juventus, one day after the match against Napoli

Juventus continues to go through difficulties in Serie A, because to the bad results, the casualties continue to be added, either due to injury or contagions by COVID-19, as is the case of Federico Bernardeschi, who came out positive in the last test.

This was made known by the ‘bianconera’ institution through a statement, where they reported that the footballer is asylum to comply with health protocols corresponding. Likewise, Juventus reported that the case of Bernardeschi is asymptomatic.

This way, the Italian winger joined teammates Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral, who tested positive after returning from training with their national teams. It must be remembered that Juventus has suffered many casualties from COVID-19 so far this season, in which footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado stand out.

Critical situation at Juventus

Given the complications that Juventus is currently experiencing, where it has to deal with the losses of its players and a bad performance in the league, Pirlo will have a litmus test against Napoli this Wednesday.

Both teams are tied on points (56) for fourth place, so the winner of the match will be left alone in that position, while the loser will come out of the Champions League positions.

It should be noted that Napoli comes with an overwhelming present. They have won their last four games, in which they have defeated direct rivals such as Milan and Roma. It should be noted that Gattuso has recovered fundamental pieces such as Ospina, Manolas, Osimhen, Mertens and Chucky Lozano, so they will arrive with a good part of their artillery.

For its part, the other side of the coin reflects a tempestuous anguish in the Turin painting, which has produced terrible results with Benevento and Torino, teams that until recently, were in the fight not to descend.

A defeat of Juventus could mean a catastrophe in the team that would unleash a possible dismissal of Pirlo and a possible absence from the UEFA Champions League next season.