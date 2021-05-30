new look for Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

New image of Tom holland Y Mark Wahlberg on ‘Uncharted“The movie is based on the popular Naughty Dog video game saga.”Uncharted‘has a scheduled release date of February 18, 2022.

The long-awaited adaptation ‘Uncharted‘is a new golden opportunity in Hollywood to show that video games can work on the big screen. With Tom holland portraying a young Nathan Drake, treasure hunter with a possible saga ahead of him, and Mark Wahlberg Like Victor Sullivan, a kind of role model who will end up being his most faithful squire, adventure films can once again conquer the big screen.

“It’s like an origin story,” Wahlberg told Collider (via Joblo). “It’s to meet them, and see Nathan turn into Nathan. He and Sully reunite, trying not only to outdo each other, but beginning to partner and develop that relationship. Will be great. It is the first time that I am in a movie that is a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or The Thomas Crown Secret. It has these great elements from those heist movies and adventure movies that I’ve never been a part of. “

Filming began in Berlin in September 2020 and, little by little, new images are coming to us with which to increase expectations.

Sony Pictures

Upon confirmation of Ruben fleischer as the (seventh) director of the film, and happy with the addition of Antonio Banderas the cast, we can only wait until February 2022.

