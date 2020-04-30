In an industry where as a company you must renew your device portfolio on an annual basis – and this is increasingly unsustainable – the key to success lies in a mix of features and design. The flat bar candy bar ’design with touch screen that we have been with for years makes smartphones look too much like each other. That is where the skill of the design department comes in, with examples such as the curved screen of the Samsung Galaxy from the S6, or the latest visual milestone: the ‘notch’ made in Apple.

Design of the iPhone XI and XI Max 2019

Aware that they had to come up with something fancy to celebrate the tenth anniversary, those from Cupertino dThey hit the nail on the head with the look of the iPhone X, which a year and a half ago came into play with a design that reduced the upper margin by housing all the elements – front camera, micro, sensors – in a tab that gave the terminal a unique look. Look that since then has been copied by practically all brands with variations more or less similar – larger notchs, smaller notchs, notches in the shape of a ‘drop of water.

When you find a design that you like, it is normal that under an annual model that design is repeated. But we are in an era when a good design burns fast, and you also have to be aware of new trends and play with the same weapons as rivals if you want to continue in style. Apple knows this, and already in the first design of the iPhone 11 for this year that we saw, we verified one thing: the implementation of a Triple rear camera, with the idea of ​​keeping the new iPhone 2019 at the height of the sector – which in fact already integrates quad cameras such as the Huawei P30 Pro.

A design that fans don’t like

On January 6, just in time for the Kings, the well-known Steve from the Onleaks account, one of the most respected among the ‘leaksters’ and with a high hit rate in her posts, leaked the first image of the iPhone 11 2019. An image that left no one indifferent to the subject of the camera: Apple decided on a triple rear lens, But it is the placement of these with the LED flash that almost nobody liked, because from a fine vertical line like in the X and XS, the new camera became a square.

In the middle of March Onleaks returned with new leaked renders that maintained the design, and just yesterday, the third image leak focused this time on the chassis and casing scheme, reconfirm a design that the Apple fan community is not liking at allusually. But it is that the thing continues. And a month later, this week in April, Onleaks himself has shown us new renders and videos of the iPhone XI and its XI Max version. The 5K images, ‘exclusive’ on the Cashkaro website, show what the mobile would be like in its exterior design, with the notch already characteristic of Apple and the rear camera with the three lenses in a square configuration. It is true that until Apple presents the iPhone XI in September, nothing can be taken for sure, but also that we only see the same design in ‘leaks’ from different sources.