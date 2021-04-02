New look at Shang-Chi with the movie’s Marvel Legends

Merchandising returns to leave us a new trailer for the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. This time it comes through four images that allow us to see the Marvel Legends figures that will be launched on the occasion of the premiere of Marvel Studios. Four figures each dedicated to a character.

A figure is dedicated, how could it be otherwise, to the great protagonist, Shang-Chi, thus giving us a new look at the outfit that the Asian hero played by Simu Liu will have. This outfit is similar to the art we saw in a LEGO box a few weeks ago. Then we have a look at Xialing, played by Meng’er Zhang, who is an ally of Shang-Chi. The following figure is dedicated to Death Dealer, a mysterious figure that we saw the heroine face off against in the LEGO set. Finally, there is Wenwu, the character played by Tony Leung in the film and who we know is really the Mandarin villain.

They also highlight the accessories that each character has, such as that staff / bō that Shang-Chi apparently has, Xialing’s rope / Kyoketsu-shoge, Death Dealer’s Kunai, or Wenwu’s weapon. Although what is attracting the attention of the latter is what he wears on his forearms, since they form precisely five rings on each arm, is it by chance or is it related to the Ten Rings?