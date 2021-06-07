new look and influences for fight scenes

Within days of the June issue of Empire magazine, the publication is launching a new official image of the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. The September release film will introduce a new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the added bonus that it will be an Asian hero. This is Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu.

The first teaser trailer for the film has already advanced, it would have the East Asian action cinema very present, with action sequences in which the martial arts will be present and with a great enormous visual component. For the middle Empire, the director of the film Destin Daniel Cretton has confirmed that he had present films such as “Tiger and Dragon” / “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” or actors specialized in martial arts such as Jackie Chan to be inspired for the fight sequences.

Authenticity and respect and staying true to this genre was the main objective from day one, ”says the director of the Shang-Chi film. There are choreographies reminiscent of ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and other fight scenes are inspired by Jackie Chan. We also have choreographers from mainland China who created some beautiful style fight scenes. Wuxia.

The actor Simu liu, who learned martial arts for the film, explains that it was not only about having martial arts in mind, they also wanted it to be clear that he was a superhero on the same level as the rest of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was important to us from the beginning that the MCU’s first Asian-American superhero be a superhero, ”explains protagonist Simu Liu. We want him to be on par with other MCU superheroes and not just be the kung fu master. Shang-Chi is an incredible martial artist, but he is much more than that.

In the movie, Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Its theatrical release is set for the September 3.

Via information | Empire