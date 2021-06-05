New Loki spot shows us where he went after Avengers: Endgame

This Wednesday June 9 we have the premiere of the series “Loki” on Disney +. The new Marvel Studios six-episode project for the streaming platform is just four days away from its premiere, and so that we do not forget, a new spot under the title “Chance” (Opportunity). Loki has escaped from the hands of the Avengers, as we saw in “Avengers: Endgame”, but now he has been captured by the Temporal Variation Agency.

Stopped by Agent Michael M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the AVT and facing the elimination of reality for his crimes against the sacred timeline that is the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, this “Loki Variant” will have to help Agent Mobius and the TVA to fix what it has broken after its frustrated invasion of Earth that we saw in the 2012 movie “The Avengers.”

This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers movie. This is the Loki that went through the history of that first Avengers movie, ”explains lead actor Tom Hiddleston. He arrived on Earth, had the Tesseract, was captured by SHIELD and imprisoned and had many interrogations by Nick Fury and the Black Widow, and invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers.

This new spot precisely shows where Loki went to pass when he escaped with the Tesseract, which did not take long to run into a group of AVT agents.

It must also be said that the embargo for the first opinions of the series on social networks is released on Sunday, and the first reviews of websites will arrive from Tuesday.

Via information | TV Insider