New logo and new versions?

BMW M will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022 and, according to what they tell us from Germany, the sports firm is preparing an anniversary in style. We will tell you!

June 16, 2021 (13:00 CET)

BMW M prepares for its 50th anniversary: ​​new logo and new special Evo versions? Attentive!

New logo and new special models, very sporty. So, with this business card, it looks like it will be presented BMW M to its anniversary. And it is that the sports firm M GmbH of the German manufacturer celebrates next year, already in 2022, its 50th anniversary. And of course they are willing not to forget.

This is how our German colleagues from Auto Motor und Sport. According to they filter us, the German company has already started to organize all the preparations and there would even be protected a new word mark for the celebration: “50 years of BMW M”.

New commemorative mark “50 years of BMW M”.

BMW M: new logo and anniversary editions

In this new signature, you can also see the usual colors of the sports division, with the typical colors blue, purple and red. However, the emblem that seems to preside over all events and announcements is new. It’s about a very special new development logo, already registered with the German Patent Office. The usual logo is now surrounded by the M colors in a semicircle.

But in addition to the new commemorative brand and the new logo, the information suggests that BMW M also prepares new versions and super special editions to commemorate its 50 years. If a BMW M5 35 years or a BMW M3 30th anniversary in a limited edition of 500 copies, and then special editions for more M3, M4 and M5 also followed, this time the global anniversary will be no less and will bring important news.

This was the BMW M3 30th Anniversary: ​​only for 500 lucky people.

Thus, new editions under the label “50 years of BMW M” could be launched on models such as the M3, the M4 and even the next M2 is already speculated, all undoubtedly predestined for this celebration. But there is still more.

BMW M: new Evo Sport and Evo Track editions?

As they tell us from AMS, BMW would have also registered two new “word marks” in the same Patent Office: Evo Sport and Evo Track. Thus, under the numbers 3030311081986 and 3020211081994, respectively, at the beginning of May they would have already been registered in the class that defines automobiles.

Although the name Evo Track is new, Evo Sport does recall memories of the past as well. BMW has already released limited special models of the M3 E30 under the names Evolution, Evolution II and Sport Evolution. In addition, another unconfirmed rumor at the moment, indicates that el BMW M4 could also debut another legendary abbreviation coinciding with this anniversary: CSL.