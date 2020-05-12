Federal authorities have announced that in the second semester of the year the new credit product “FOVISSSTE-Infonavit Individual” will begin, aimed at the beneficiaries who are listed in both institutions, who will be able to obtain mortgage financing for up to one million 600 thousand pesos. Read What happens to my Infonavit points if I lose my job

They explained that, in accordance with their respective policies, FOVISSSTE and the Institute of the National Fund for Workers’ Housing (Infonavit) reached an agreement that allows granting to the claimants who quote in both institutions a financing that can be used to buy new or used house.

Through the “FOVISSSTE- @ Infonavit Individual” loan, it is anticipated that this year 500 loans will be granted for approximately $ 800 million. By 2021, 1,000 financing will be placed under this scheme. pic.twitter.com/h95zgje2D3 – FOVISSSTE (@FOVISSSTEmx)

May 11, 2020

It is expected that in 2020 500 credits for 800 million pesos of this new product will be granted, while by 2021 it is estimated to place one thousand financing for one thousand 600 million pesos.

Read Credit Bureau: When is a debt erased after paying it?

Read How is the delivery of supports for working mothers?

Agustín Gustavo Rodríguez López, Executive Member of the ISSSTE Housing Fund (FOVISSSTE), indicated that the main beneficiaries of this scheme will be doctors, nurses and teachers.

At a press conference at the National Palace to publicize actions in the area of ​​housing and loans to revive the economy, the Executive Chairman reiterated that this financing is aimed at workers who contribute to both FOVISSSTE and Infonavit.

What are the requirements to apply for this credit

Being a state worker on active duty

Have at least 9 two-month contributions to FOVISSSTE

Exercise a FOVISSSTE credit for the first time

Not be in the process of granting a temporary or permanent pension

Not be in the process of withdrawal

Not having discounts for alimony that prevent amortizing the mortgage credit

Being listed on Infonavit

.