In the framework of the coronavirus health emergency, the National Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced the Emergency Support Program for Clubs, which consists of special subsidies of up to 60 thousand pesos, additional to those already established in the traditional scheme determined for these entities.

The national government detailed through a statement that this support will articulate with the provincial and municipal governments and it may be used for prevention campaigns in accordance with the sanitary measures and guidelines that have been established by the national government; training for workers, partners and leaders; services and infrastructure, among others.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matías Lammens, reported that To register there is a deadline until May 22 and they must enter the page of Argentine Clubs (clubsargentinos.deportes.gob.ar), with the following slogan: clubs already registered, must enter with a password and password to send a request note; Non-registered clubs must do so by presenting the requested documentation and then carry out the procedure.

This benefit is added to other measures announced by the government, such as the resolution that establishes that neighborhood clubs and development companies will not suffer a cut in electricity, gas through networks and running water, fixed telephony and the internet and cable TV, by radio or satellite link, in case of default or non-payment of up to three consecutive or alternate invoicess, with maturities from March 1, 2020.

Sports clubs and federations were also included in the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production. Contemplate the postponement or reduction of up to 95% of the payment of employer contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System, and the support of the State to pay up to 50% of wages, among others.

.