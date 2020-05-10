The big day has finally arrived for LG with the presentation of the new LG Velvet. The mid-range terminal, although it may not seem like it, arrives to revolutionize the market with its design and features that we are going to tell you about right now. Keep reading to find out all the specifications of this terminal that has been discussed in recent weeks.

LG Velvet, this is the terminal

LG has spoiled its new terminal at all levels. We have spent weeks knowing data that even the firm itself has provided from the design to some technical characteristics. But today is your day and we finally have all the details of the terminal officially. We start with a very classic front with its notch placed at the top of the display 6.8-inch in 20.5: 9 ratio and 2460p resolution. The camera will have 16 MPX on its front and if you wonder it also has a retro headphone port on its base next to USB C.

In the back we find its triple camera with flash that reminds of a few drops placed on the chassis, which has an IP68 certification. Going back to the cameras we have nothing less than a main sensor of 48 + 8 + 5 MPX that provides great stabilization capabilities. In addition, in this multimedia section where it stands out the most thanks to the fact that its microphones are capable of capturing both the ambient audio and only the voice of the people on the scene. This is possible thanks to its new artificial intelligence that improves sound capture.

If we focus on its chipset, we find a terminal that mounts nothing less than a processor Snapdragon 765G, which provides great performance and also with connectivity 5G. To this we must add a configuration of 8GB of RAM and about 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB per microSD. In the camera section we come across nothing less than a few 4,300 mAh with built-in fast charging, NFC, connectivity with stylus, Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 10 as operating system.

Price and arrival date

At this point, it remains only to know the price of the terminal and when it will reach the different markets. At the moment, it will be released in Korea on May 15 and will have an approximate price of 700 dollars to change. We will have to wait for the firm to pronounce with details for the rest of the markets.