Three models to choose from, with a quad camera in all and a price on the most expensive model below 300 euros. If you need to renew the mobile and are looking for something Xiaomi – Huawei type, capable and premium-looking smartphones at a cheap price and radically far from what the top of the range costs, LG has presented its new K series:

Military grade resistance

With a design that includes rounded corners, the three LG K models mount a IPS FullVision FHD + screen over 6.5 inches, with reduced frames and an ultra compact size. In the case of the LG K41S, the selfie camera comes within a tiny water drop shaped notch; on the LG K51S and LG K61, the front camera is microperforated within the same screen.

In the sound section, the terminals mount the DTS: X 3D technology that incorporates virtual and three-dimensional multichannel sound around the device that is projected onto objects in 360º and provides an immersive 7.1-channel feeling like that experienced in any conventional movie theater.

And for those who are concerned about their resistance, the LG K41S, K51S and K61 “are the only ones in their category with military resistance certification (MIL-STD 810G)”, achieved after having passed 8 military tests of the United States Army:

– High / low temperature at rest

– High / low operating temperature

– Shock temperature

– vibrations

– Impact

– Humidity

Android 9 Pie

LG also offers the possibility of extending its guarantee free of charge to 5 years (2 years of legal guarantee + 3 years of commercial guarantee). In addition, they come with Dual SIM support to use two different SIMs at the same time and have duplicate applications with different profiles and accounts on each of the cards.

Gifted with apOcta-Core sprayer up to 2.0 GHz on the LG K41S and up to 2.3GHz on the K51S and K61), all three share the same 4,000 mAh battery, they come with Android 9 Pie and depending on the model you choose you will have configurations of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space, or 3 + 64GB, or 4 + 128GB, all of them expandable up to 2TB via micro SD.

Quadruple Camera

Its crown jewel, the LG K41S, K51S and K61 feature quad camera with a main camera (48MP, 32MP and 13MP depending on the model), a wide angle of more than 115º, depth sensor for Portrait Mode and macro sensor to capture the smallest detail.

To this we must add the implementation of Artificial intelligence in the camera capable of identifying the image to be photographed in a database categorized into 8 capture modes from a bank of millions of images. The new AI Cam allows you to adjust the camera parameters automatically and capture the perfect photo regardless of the environment and the subject to be photographed.

Price

All three terminals have the same departure date, scheduled for next week, May 18. And these are their prices:

– LG K41S 3GB + 32GB: € 159

– LG K51S 3GB + 64GB: € 199

– LG K61 4GB + 128GB: € 259

LG K41S technical specifications

Processor: Octa-Core 2.0GHz

Screen:

TFT-LCD – In-Cell TFT-LCD – In-Cell Touch 16.6 cm (6.55 “)

HD + Resolution (1600 X 720) – NITs: 400

FullVision 20: 9 with V Notch

Memory:

32GB ROM

3GB RAM

Available: 17 GB

MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Quadruple main camera: Main 13MP (Aperture f2.0) 76.4º / Wide Angle 5MP (aperture f2.2) 115º / Portrait 2MP – (aperture f2.4) 88.9º / Macro 2MP (aperture f2.4) 88.9º

8MP front camera (Aperture f2.0) 78º

Sensor: 1.12μm / 1.12μm / 1.75μm / 1.75μm & 1.12μm

Autofocus (PDAF) / Flash LED

Video resolution: Full HD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Portrait mode / Flash Jump Cut / YouTube Live / Frame mode / Food

Sound: DTS-X 3D 7.1 channels

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Dual App

Battery: 4,000mAh Li-polymer (integrated)

Artificial intelligence:

LG ThinQ Ecosystem – Connected Appliances

AI Vision: AI CAM / Google Lens

AI Voice: Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button

Strength and Durability: MI-STD 810G Military Certificate of Strength (6 tests passed)

Accessibility: Fingerprint Sensor

Two SIM (Nan-SIM) + one SD Card. Independent apps on each SIM

WIFI (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac) Dual band

WIFI Direct

NFC

USB type C (2.0)

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / Send and receive files (videos, images and audio)

Jack 3.5mm headphones

Physical characteristics:

Titan Color

165.8×76.46×8.25mm

191 g

LG K51S technical specifications

Processor: Octa-Core 2.0GHz

Screen:

IPS-LCD – In-Cell Touch 16.6 cm (6.55 “)

HD + Resolution (1600 X 720) NITs: 400

FullVision 20: 9 with Hole In Display

64GB ROM

3GB RAM

Available: 47GB

Micro SD (up to 2TB)

Quadruple main camera: Main 32MP (Aperture f1.8) 76.3º / Wide Angle 5MP (aperture f2.2) 115º / Portrait 2MP – (aperture f2.4) 88.9º / Macro 2MP (aperture f2.4) 88.6º

13MP front camera (Aperture f2.0) 77.7º

Sensor: 0.8μm / 1.12μm / 1.75μm / 1.75μm / 1.12μm

Autofocus / Flash: (PDAF) / 4x Zoom LED Flash

Video resolution: Full HD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Portrait mode / Flash Jump Cut / YouTube Live / Food / Macro mode

Sound: DTS-X 3D 7.1 channels

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Dual App

Battery:: 4,000mAh Li-polymer (integrated)

Artificial intelligence:

LG ThinQ Ecosystem – Connected Appliances

AI Vision: AI CAM / Google Lens

AI Voice: Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button

Strength and Durability: MI-STD 810G Military Certificate of Strength (8 tests passed)

Accessibility: Fingerprint Sensor

Connectivity:

Two SIM (Nano-SIM) + one SD Card. Independent apps on each SIM

WIFI (802.11 b / g / n)

WIFI Direct

NFC

USB type C (2.0)

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / Send and receive files (videos, images and audio)

Jack 3.5mm headphones

Physical characteristics:

Color: Titan

165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm

192 g

LG K61 technical specifications

Processor: Octa-Core 2.3GHz

Screen:

IPS-LCD 16.6 cm (6.53 “)

FHD + Resolution (2340 X 1080) – NITs: 400

FullVision 19.5: 9 with Hole In Display

128GB ROM

4 GB RAM

Available: 100 GB

Micro SD (up to 2TB)

Quadruple main camera: Main 48MP (Aperture f1.79) 79º / Wide Angle 8MP (aperture f2.2) 118º / Portrait 5MP – (aperture f2.4) 83º / Macro 2MP (aperture f2.4) 88.8º

Front camera 16MP (Aperture f2.0) 78º

Sensor: 0.8μm / 1.12μm / 1.12μm /1.75μm & 1.0μm

Autofocus / Flash: (PDAF) / LED Flash – 4x Zoom

Video resolution: Full HD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Portrait mode / Flash Jump Cut / YouTube Live / Food / Macro mode

Sound: DTS-X 3D 7.1 channels

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Dual App

Battery: 4,000mAh Li-polymer (integrated)



Artificial intelligence:

LG ThinQ Ecosystem – Connected Appliances

AI Vision: AI CAM / Google Lens

AI Voice: Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button

Strength and Durability: MI-STD 810G Military Certificate of Strength (8 tests passed)

Accessibility: Fingerprint Sensor

Two SIM (Nan-SIM) + one SD Card. Independent apps on each SIM

WIFI (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac) Dual band

WIFI Direct

NFC

USB type C (2.0)

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / Send and receive files (videos, images and audio)

Jack 3.5mm headphones

Physical characteristics:

Color: Titan

164.5 x 77.5 x 8.49 mm

191gr