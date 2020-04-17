LG Keep working on your future devices. After the announcement of the new LG V60 ThinQ and LG Q51, the South Korean firm, which could revive its legendary brand “Chocolate”, has officially unveiled in Korea its new folding phone LG Folder 2, which stands out for incorporating an emergency buttonIt is the new economic smartphone of the technological giant, which runs Android, incorporates a T9 keyboard and an SOS button on the back located next to the camera.

The LG Folder 2 allows the user to configure a specific phone number for that button for emergencies, to activate it you will have to press up to three times on it for security reasons and to avoid unnecessary calls, such as accidentally pressing the button when grabbing the smartphone, as explained by Android Headlines. A button that, when pressed, will also send location information via text message.

An additive that can save thousands of lives, but that, for many users, could be considered unnecessary in a smartphone. On the other hand, among its features, the new folding phone of the Asian company stands out for being shell type and for its double screen (one exterior and one interior), which are not tactile. The exterior panel is extremely small, having only 0.9 inches, and allows everything from consulting certain notifications to the status of the phone or battery signal.

For its part, the interior screen is 2.8 inch and it is a QVGA LCD panel with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Logically, this panel is considerably larger than the external display, although it is still extremely small by current standards. The LG Folder 2 also features an AI (Artificial Intelligence) voice service, which can be activated by pressing the dedicated button located above the call button and that can share with the user information about the weather, time or date, among others.

A feature made only for Korea, the country where this device will land. Inside, the LG Folder 2 sports a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 210, which are accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded; in addition to a 1,470 mAh battery. In the photographic section, the device incorporates a single rear camera of 2 megapixels. Among other features, the folding phone stands out for having an FM radio, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and 4G connectivity.

At the moment the LG Folder 2 is only available in two colors, platinum gray and white, for purchase in South Korea at a price of 198,000 yuan, which in exchange is approximately about $ 162. This new smartphone is not expected to end up crossing the borders of the Asian country to reach other markets, although in the future this situation could change. Therefore, it remains only to wait to see if the Korean company decides on this.

