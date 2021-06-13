New Lexus NX: the first PHEV in the Japanese brand

CARLOS ESPINOSA

Brussels

Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 – 20:05

The new generation of this 4.66 meter SUV will go on sale in the third quarter. There will be a plug-in hybrid version with 306 hp and 63 km of electric autonomy. Inside, the large 14-inch digital screen stands out.

Although it may not seem like it from the outside, since the aesthetic changes are not profound, up to 95% of the new Lexus NX have changed compared to the model that appeared at the end of 2014. “The design of the first model seemed extremely iconic, with many angles, a lot of modernity. And today you see it on the road and it still looks very fresh to you. What we have tried to do is an evolution, and not a revolution; make it more refined and more elegant, but also more modern and seductive “, he assures Thomas Lybeer, Head of Product and Marketing for Lexus Europe.See here a gallery with images of the car.

We are in Valvoorde, near Brussels. A microbs has brought us from the airport to an industrial warehouse that from the outside does not allow us to guess the refinement that it keeps inside: concrete surfaces that could have been signed by a renowned architect and a massive function space that could host a theatrical blockbuster.

Longer, wider and more spacious

The protagonist is the second generation of an SUV that has grown a little, just enough: 20 mm long (now it is 4.66 meters), 30 mm between axles, 20 mm wide and 5 mm high. And the idea of ​​continuity in its design is thrown into the air as soon as you look at the rear, with L-shaped lights and a strip of light that runs through the gate from side to side. Portn, by the way, which now seems more bulky, less risky and aggressive in its forms and in which we discover the Lexus name where the symbol with the L used to be.

However, the Lexus has made important advances that remain hidden under his epidermis. The first of them is the GA-K platform, which was released by the current generation of the IS. And it is this platform that allows us to be talking about the brand’s first plug-in hybrid Lexus.

Up to 306 hp and all-wheel drive

It is equipped with the 450h + version, and the 2.5 gasoline engine is fitted with a rear electric motor to achieve a combined power of 306 CV. This number is sufficient to project the NX from 0 to 100 in less than 6.0 seconds. However, Lybeer recognizes that the type of customer looking into the possibility of purchasing a Lexus values ​​the environment more than power, and so he smiles with satisfaction when talking about autonomy in electric mode 63 km thanks to its 18.1 kWh battery.

It may seem strange that such an electrification-friendly brand as Lexus took so long to bring out a plug-in hybrid. In fact, the idea escapes us through the mouth and we end up asking Lybeer’s opinion about this possible delay: “I think it comes at the right time,” says the Belgian. “If you look at the competition that came before us, some had ranges of about 30 kilometers. We have arrived later than them, yes, but I think we offer the best car in its segment.”

In addition to the 450h + you can choose a variant 350h, in this case self-loading and with 4×4 or 4×2 traction possibilities. It will also be a high-performance model in view of its 242 hp and the 7.7 seconds it takes to cover 0 to 100, all with a 10% reduction in consumption. That is why Lybeer does not detract from it with respect to its plug-in ‘brother’; Furthermore, it states that from a technical point of view one of the great challenges of its engine (which actually also uses the PHEV) has been “to increase its power by 22%, achieving faster acceleration and lower CO2 figures” .

Screen up to 14 inches

Inside, there is a huge 14 “infotainment screen, an extra treat for those who are not satisfied with the 9.8” that should be fitted as standard. And if you have your senses of touch and alert eyes, you immediately feel that there is a superb quality of materials, an elegant minimalism that nevertheless maintains some physical controls (to make life easier) and such firm front seats as pretty, at least in the sportier version.

The paddles and the small gear selector also proclaim solidity, technology and sportiness when you operate them, and the avant-garde touch they provide (in addition to the screen) the voice assistant that answers the “Hey Lexus” call and some optical buttons on the steering wheel whose function we can configure to our liking with the help of the Head Up Display.

In the rear seats, and thanks to the increase in dimensions, the space is good for the knees and correct for width; Three adults will travel with difficulties, although the one in the center has a more comfortable bench than we expected.

Innovative security system

It is true that we have seen the car in a sumptuous setting away from traffic, but if we had been in the middle of the street, we might not have been able to open the door from the inside when we felt like it. The key is in your system Safe Exit Assist, which monitors the traffic coming from behind us and prevents the door from opening if there is danger that a vehicle (including a bicycle) will ram the door or hit use … One of those things that, knowing them, makes you wonder how it was not invented before.

An important detail is that those who choose the plug-in will not have to settle for less trunk than those who drive the self-rechargeable. In fact, in both cases the trunk is very square, and practical, and although Thomas claims that it cubes between 450 and 500 liters (It is still pending homologation), it seems to us that it is much closer to the last figure than the first.

We are left with the desire that our hands perceive that sensation that Thomas talks about and that the brand calls Lexus Signature. It is about having achieved “that the acceleration, the brakes, the direction … obey perfectly the orders that their driver gives them.” The electronics will need to do a very good job for this to happen in the plug-in, whose weight is high, although our host affirms that “It is below two tons.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

