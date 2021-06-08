New Leon coronavirus. The number of hospitalized for covid-19 increases in Nuevo León

The number of people hospitalized for covid-19 in Nuevo León increased, according to the report from the local Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

According to information from the agency, until yesterday there were 291 people hospitalized as a result of being affected by covid-19; while this Tuesday this figure increased to 296 hospitalized patients.

Of these people, at least 89 of them are on mechanical ventilation, one less patient than yesterday, Monday, when there were 90 people on assisted ventilation.

The agency reported that 127 new infections of covid-19 were confirmed, with which, the entity reached the figure of 179 thousand 512 cases in the entity since the pandemic began.

In addition, six more deaths were added to the number of deaths from covid-19, with this adding 10,913 people who died from this cause.

The agency reported that the highest number of infections occurs in the group of 25 to 44 years followed by the group of 45 to 59 years, and that the highest number of deaths occurs in the group of 60 years and more followed by the group of 45 to 59 years.

“81 percent of the patients have outpatient treatment and 19 percent have hospital treatment. 1 percent of the patients (1,538) continue with the active virus, 167,061 have already recovered.”

“Nuevo León ranks fourth in official figures with 124 thousand 672 cases and third in the state with 179 thousand 512 cases,” explained Consuelo Treviño, Undersecretary of Disease Prevention and Control.

He explained that vaccination began today in the municipality of Abasolo and Hidalgo for people from 50 to 59 years of age, second dose, 40 to 49 years of age, first dose, 60 years behind, and pregnant women, second dose.

And that tomorrow the vaccination begins in Vallecillo, Parás, García and Mina, and on Wednesday it continues in Lampazos, San Pedro, Villaldama and Bustamante.

