New Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Yoga Tab 13 and Tab P11 Plus: features, price and file

The news of this different MWC 2021 continues (in person, but something at half-mast) and Lenovo today completes its artillery with tablets and some other IoT product. Today the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Yoga Tab 13 and Tab P11 Plus, a series of mid-range and high-end tablets with those peculiar designs that Lenovo brings us from time to time in this range of products, especially the Yoga family.

It is a tablet for more demanding users (the Tab 13) and two more models focused on family use and a multimedia device at home. One of its keys is, in the case of the Yoga, to incorporate in its box a base that, in turn, serves as a handle and that gives them a little more play when using them without the need for accessories.

Data sheet of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Yoga Tab 13 and Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

Dimensions and weight

256.84 x 169.02 x 7.9-8.3 mm

655 grams

258.4 x 163 x 7.5 mm

490 grams

203.98 x 293.35 x 6.2-24.9 mm

830 grams

Screen

11 inch LCD

2,000 x 1,200 px, 213 dpi, 60 Hz, 400 nits

11 inch IPS

2,000 x 1,200 px, 213 dpi, 60 Hz, 400 nits

13 inch LPTS

2,160 x 1,350 px, 60 Hz, 400 nits

Processor

MediaTek Helio G90T

MediaTek Helio G90T

Snapdragon 870

RAM

4/8 GB LPDDR4

4/6 GB LPDDR4

8 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256 GB

64/128 GB

128/256 GB

Rear cameras

8 MP AF

13 MP AF + flash

–

Frontal camera

8 MP FF

(TOF + RGB)

8 MP FF

8 MP FF

(TOF + RGB)

Drums

7,500 mAh

Fast charge 20 W

7,500 mAh

Fast charge 20 W

10,000 mAh

Quick charge 30 W

Operating system

Android

Android

Android

Connectivity

WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

2.4 GHz & 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS / Beidou, A-GPS, GLONASS

FM Radio

WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

2.4 GHz & 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS (LTE version), A-GPS, GLONASS

WiFi 6

2.4 GHz & 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

Others

Face unlock

NanoSIM tray

Four JBL speakers

Face unlock

NanoSIM tray

Two speakers + DSP

Face unlock

Four JBL speakers

Price

From 349 euros

From 299 euros

From 799 euros

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

As we will see for Yoga 13, Yoga 11 has that foot that we mentioned, which acts as a handle. A format that, in this case, is intended to give the desired versatility in family use, as a home automation and entertainment center.

For this it has a screen of 11 inches with 2,000 x 1,200 px resolution, which like the other two has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It has both a rear camera and a front camera and supports the use of the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus (not included).

As for the processor, in this case we see a MediaTek Helio G90T, in common with the following model (although they are different variants depending on the WiFi or LTE model). According to the memoirs, there are versions of 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4) + 256 GB and 4 GB + 128 GB.

The battery is 7,500 mAh, with which the brand promises up to 15 hours of autonomy. It supports fast charging of up to 20 watts and has Bluetooth 5.1, as well as GPS and FM radio.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

The other mid-range tablet is a different format, without belonging to the Yoga family and with a more traditional form factor. It is lighter than these, without reaching half a kilogram and with a thinness of 7.5 millimeters.

The screen is practically the same as the one we have seen in the Yoga Tab 11, of 11 inch IPS with 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution. It also has a front camera and rear camera, the first being centric as in the previous case and presenting completely symmetrical frames.

With the Helio G90T also inside, in this case we see versions of up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery is the same capacity as the previous one, 7,500 mAh, as is its fast charge.

In this case it stays in Bluetooth 5.0 and it has a double speaker, keeping the GPS. What is also striking is that the Tab P11 Plus has this more casual and different bluish color, in addition to black and silver.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

The Yoga Tab 13 maintains that characteristic form factor that this family of products maintains as a characteristic scratch, with that wider end that serves to integrate the USB connection and make the side more blunt and wide as a base. The exterior is covered in Alcantara, a material that we discussed at the time when the Surface Pro 4 incorporated it.

As we said at the beginning, as for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, the foot also serves as a hook, having an anti-fingerprint coating. Hence, it is apparently simple to use it as a stand or as a small television hanging on the wall.

The screen is touch, 13 inches and with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,350 pixels, compatible with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2.2 (a branded stylus not included). It has a front camera, quite discreetly placed in the upper frame (viewing the tablet horizontally), and it does not have rear cameras.

According to the manufacturer, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color space and supports HDR. A panel offered in conjunction with the JBL speaker set.

Inside it has the Snapdragon 870, which makes it quite different in terms of expected performance compared to the other two. The RAM is also LPDDR5, with options of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage.

Its approach to use something more professional than the others is also based on aspects such as the support of Wifi 6 and the be able to act as an external monitor for a laptop (includes a micro-HDMI cable to do so). Being larger, it also includes a larger battery, specifically a 10,000 mAh battery and 30 W fast charge.

Price and availability of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Yoga Tab 13 and Tab P11 Plus

The minimum official prices of the new Lenovo tablets are as follows, along with their availability date:

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11: from 349 euros, it is expected to be available from July 2021.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: from 299 euros, it is expected to be available from July 2021.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13: from 799 euros, it is expected to be available from June 2021.