New Lenovo ThinkPad L13 GEN 2, L13 Yoga GEN 2 and X1 Extreme Gen 4: features,

Yes, this year the MWC 2021 (and face-to-face) is maintained despite still facing the coronavirus and the measures that its prevention requires. And one of the fixed is Lenovo, which as it usually does has saved a large part of its artillery from this year for this event and has made known the new Lenovo ThinkPad, even before the opening of the MWC.

One of the lines with more travel and that is once again characterized, among other things, by the legendary TrackPoint. Something we see in these three new teams that offer options both Intel and AMD, but remaining for those users who do not settle for the most basic, but quite the opposite.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 GEN 2, Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga GEN 2 and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 datasheet

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 GEN 2

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga GEN 2

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

Dimensions and weight

311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

1.38 kg

311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

1.43 kg

359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

1.89 kg

Screen

13.3 inch:

HD (250 nits) /

FullHD IPS (250 nits) /

FullHD IPS touch (300 nits)

13.3-inch FullHD IPS touch (300 nits)

16 inch 16:10 up to 4K

600nit, HDR400, 10-bit

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro

Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro

Up to Intel Core i9 H-series vPro

Graph

AMD Radeon

AMD Radeon

Intel Iris Xe /

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti /

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB /

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB /

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

RAM

Up to 16 GB LPDDR4 (3,200 MHz)

Up to 16 GB LPDDR4 (3,200 MHz)

Up to 64 GB LPDDR4 (3,200 MHz)

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 2 x 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Camera

HD

Optional hybrid HD IR

HD

HD IR hybrid and / or rear optional

Hybrid FullHD

IR optional

Drums

46 Wh

46 Wh

90 Wh

Operating system

Up to Windows 10 Pro

Up to Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro

Connectivity

WiFi 6 2×2 AX200

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 6 2×2 AX200

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 6E 2×2 AX

Bluetooth 5.2

Ports

2 x USB-A 3.2

2 x USB-C 3.2

1 x microSD

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Audio (combo)

2 x USB-A 3.2

2 x USB-C 3.2

1 x microSD

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Audio (combo)

1 x USB-C 3.2

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x microSD

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Audio (combo)

optional nanoSIM

Others

Optional backlit keyboard, Windows Hello, Kensington lock, fingerprint reader

Optional backlit keyboard, Windows Hello, Kensington lock, fingerprint reader

Windows Hello, Kensington lock, fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos speakers

Price

From 649 euros

From 749 euros

From 2,099 euros

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 GEN 2 and Yoga GEN 2

Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Gen 2.

These teams pose similar options internally, but differing in format. Lenovo launched Yoga with the intention of proposing different designs and formats some time ago, and this is seen in this case by having 360 degree hinges to use it as a tablet with a stand.

Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 2.

For the rest, the dimensions are clonic and the weight is very approximate, being at 1.38 kilograms the standard L13 and at 1.43 kilograms the L13 Yoga. In fact, both present the same aesthetic, simple and discreet, and placed in a standard opening they are indistinguishable from the rear.

Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Gen 2.

Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 2.

The screen is, in both cases, 13.3 inch, but while it will always be FullHD touch on the Yoga, on the standard L13 there are options from HD resolution (non-touch) to FullHD (touch). The frames are quite thin, although the lower one is considerably wider.

Inside we see that the AMD Ryzen 5000 PRO reign, this being the most advanced option. The maximum RAM memory is 16 GB RAM (LPDDR4) and can have up to 1TB of internal storage with a PCIe SSD.

The promised autonomy in the two teams is more than 10 hours, having a 46 Wh battery in both cases. It is interesting to see that they integrate WiFi 6, one of the latest standards in this connectivity, and they also tie at the level of input and output ports, with four USB (two type C and two type A, all 3.2) and HDMI 2.0 among others.

Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Gen 2.

Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga Gen 2.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 4.

The last name of this laptop does not come in vain because it is the jewel in the crown of this year’s ThinkPad litter. It is a computer with a 16 inches, which can be up to 4K and has a brightness of up to 600 nits.

The sober design that has always characterized the ThinkPad (already with IBM) is maintained, but with the current minimalism and a carbon fiber cover, unlike the previous ones. The keyboard is backlit at the base and the TrackPoint is right in the center of it.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 4.

This X1 Extreme boasts about the role of sturdiness, not almost reaching 2 kilograms, yes. However, it is just as thick as the previous ones, including a new cooling system (on models with NVIDIA RTX) consisting of a vapor chamber and two fans.

Speaking of the heart of this laptop, the brand has chosen to go to the 11th generation of Intel with the Intel Core i9 H vPro as maximum exponents. The maximum RAM is also higher than in the previous ones, with up to 64 GB (LPDDR4), with up to two SS “drives of 2 TB and having several graphics options, from an Intel Iris Xe with shared memory to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 (with 16 GB dedicated).

Regarding connectivity, in this case we see support for [WiFi 6E] and optional 5G WAN connectivity, being able to choose a model with a nanoSIM slot. The webcam is of higher resolution, FullHD (with optional infrared) and in exchange for having less USB it integrates two Thunderbolt 4 ports, in addition to seeing HDMI 2.1.

Other interesting aspects are the dual noise canceling microphones and that it has a Dolby Atmos speaker system, which according to the brand gives a volume 20% higher than the previous generation.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 4.

Price and availability of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 GEN 2, Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga GEN 2 and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

The new Lenovo ThinkPad series computers will be available from August 2021. At the moment we know the starting prices, that is, of the most basic models, which are the following:

ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (AMD): From € 649, as of August 2021. ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (AMD): from € 749, as of August 2021. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: from € 2,099, to as of August 2021.