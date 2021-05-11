New Lenovo Legion with the latest from Intel and NVIDIA

Lenovo has introduced a major update to its line of Legion gaming laptops, which highlights the presence of the new Tiger Lake-H processors that Intel has just introduced and the most powerful dedicated graphics from NVIDIA.

Lenovo Legion is the specific line for PC gamers from the Chinese firm. An increasingly important segment of the video game that HP covers with the Omen; ASUS with the ROG; Dell with Alienware or Acer with the Predators. As expected, everyone is presenting their new equipment at this time once Intel has presented its new CPUs. We start with Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion 5i

The Chinese firm will market two different models under this series, according to screen size: 15 and 17 inches. Both models sport the new eleventh generation Intel processors with the possibility of mounting a Core i5-11400H or a Core i7-11800H and dedicated NVIDIA Ampere series graphics to choose from up to the GeForce RTX 3070 or the new RTX 3050 and Ti that also has officially announced today NVIDIA. They can equip up to 32 Gbytes of RAM and mount PCIe NVMe solid state drives.

The 15.6-inch version offers four panels to choose from up to the top of the range with native resolution 2K, a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The larger 17-inch version is similar in most respects, but with a few key differences, the panels go up to Full HD, with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. All panels are protected against blue light.

Other features Highlights are the improved Legion Coldfront 3.0 cooling system that provides 18% higher airflow to reduce system temperature, while the Legion AI Engine has been AI-optimized for higher frame rates in overclocking situations. by dynamically changing power between CPU and GPU in resource-intensive titles.

They mount the Nahimic 3D audio system, support Dolby Vision, incorporate Legion TrueStrike backlit keyboards and full connectivity with Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 or Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

A special model that stands out for a screen of 16 inch with more display space and limited size compared to the 17-inch. Mount an IPS LCD panel that achieves a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and aspect ratio 16:10.

The base configuration mounts an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, while fully equipped it installs the Core i7-11800H and the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Memory, storage and connectivity capacity is similar to previous models.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The most powerful of Lenovo’s new gaming laptops equip a 16-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, refresh rate of 165 Hz and a striking gray color of its aerospace grade aluminum chassis.

In the CPU and GPU options the company offers the best of what is available, the top of the range of the Tiger Lake-H, the Core i9-11980HK and the GeForce RTX 3080. Supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to 2TB of storage with PCIe NVMe SSDs, and optional support for Intel Optane memory.

It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and four USB 3.2 Type-C and Type A ports, HDMI 2.1 output and Gigabit Ethernet. Offers two-watt stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D and Dolby Vision audio support, a 720p webcam with a shutter that can be closed with the push of a button on the side of the computer, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a keyboard Backlit with Corsair iCUE RGB lighting effects per key.

Lenovo delivers either a 95W USB-C power adapter or a 300W slim adapter. Without a doubt the most impressive of the models presented, which like the previous ones have the Legion Coldfront 3.0 cooling system and the Legion AI Engine.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Legion 5i will be available in July with a starting price of $ 969. The Legion 5i Pro will be available in June starting at $ 1,329. The Legion 7i will be available in June with a base price of $ 1,769.