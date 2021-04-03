New Legends’, with LeBron James

The first and highly anticipated trailer of Space Jam: New Legends, the film that mixes digital animation and real image starring Lebron James. Joining him will be Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green. It will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee, from a script by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance.

Space Jam: New Legends is a direct sequel to Space Jam that also combines digital animation and real image, and was released in 1996 and starred in Michael Jordan. It has been in “production hell” since 1997 when the sequel was planned, which would originally star Jackie Chan and Tiger Woods.

The studio eventually canceled pre-production on the sequel but it resurfaced in 2014 when Warner Bros announced that they would be developing it with a new script and with LeBron James as the protagonist. Over the past five years the film has seen a good rotation of writers and changes in direction.

Space Jam: New Legends is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021, almost 25 years after the first. After the release of some official images, we finally have the first trailer. Among the novelties, we see characters from Mad Max, Matrix, the Looney tunes or DC that we knew would be. But we also see Yogui bear and to Iron Giant, confirmed the link with Ready Player One.

First trailer for ‘Space Jam: New Legends’

Cast of ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘

This is the cast of Space Jam: New Legends:

Lebron James Like the sameAlex Huerta as LeBron James as a young manDon cheadle like Al-G Rhythm, the evil supercomputerKhris davisSonequa Martin-Green as KamiyahCedric Joe as Dom, as LeBron’s youngest sonCeyair J. Wright as Darius, LeBron’s eldest sonHarper leigh alexander as Xosha, LeBron’s daughter

Premiere in theaters, but also on HBO Max

Space Jam: New Legends, like many other films produced by Warner Bros, will have a first theatrical release and a month later on HBO Max. It is due to the distancing and security measures due to COVID-19. That has put hundreds of productions in a bind that cannot be released in theaters since they are closed or the audience is simply not interested in going.

The decision to release films in theaters and on Warner’s streaming platform has sparked a strong controversy among studios, directors, actors and filmmakers, who consider it a cheap blow and that watching movies on TV does not reflect the vision of those who are behind the feature films.

